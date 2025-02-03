rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Audiovisual specialist Fred Buschmeyer, Jr. sits at one of the library's resource learning carrels
Save
Edit Image
bookmedicinepersonmanblackvintagefurnitureold television
Vintage TV Effect
Vintage TV Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551325/old-effectView license
Dr. Sherrington in the audiovisual carrel
Dr. Sherrington in the audiovisual carrel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361387/dr-sherrington-the-audiovisual-carrelFree Image from public domain license
Retro TV screen
Retro TV screen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14535820/retro-screenView license
PNG Vintage TV television screen
PNG Vintage TV television screen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568692/png-vintage-television-screen-white-backgroundView license
Editable retro TV screen mockups
Editable retro TV screen mockups
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10402229/editable-retro-screen-mockupsView license
PNG Vintage TV television screen
PNG Vintage TV television screen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568956/png-vintage-television-screen-white-backgroundView license
Retro TV screen editable mockup, digital device
Retro TV screen editable mockup, digital device
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530113/retro-screen-editable-mockup-digital-deviceView license
Old television screen white background broadcasting.
Old television screen white background broadcasting.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14383663/old-television-screen-white-background-broadcastingView license
Retro tv mockup element, editable design
Retro tv mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721144/retro-mockup-element-editable-designView license
Watching a video tape in the AV area
Watching a video tape in the AV area
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361389/watching-video-tape-the-areaFree Image from public domain license
Retro TV screen editable mockup, digital device
Retro TV screen editable mockup, digital device
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510714/retro-screen-editable-mockup-digital-deviceView license
PNG Retro Style old television screen broadcasting.
PNG Retro Style old television screen broadcasting.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12606618/png-white-background-vintageView license
Retro TV screen editable mockup
Retro TV screen editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612609/retro-screen-editable-mockupView license
ABC Cable News Station, Stamford, CT, William Scott by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016).
ABC Cable News Station, Stamford, CT, William Scott by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6297273/image-face-people-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Retro television screen
Retro television screen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14535586/retro-television-screenView license
Retro Style old television screen white background broadcasting.
Retro Style old television screen white background broadcasting.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589925/photo-image-vintage-technology-woodView license
Vintage black picture frame mockup, editable design
Vintage black picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747947/vintage-black-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
PNG Television screen electronics technology.
PNG Television screen electronics technology.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12415326/png-white-backgroundView license
Retro TV screen editable mockup element, home appliance
Retro TV screen editable mockup element, home appliance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12595337/retro-screen-editable-mockup-element-home-applianceView license
PNG Television white background electronics technology.
PNG Television white background electronics technology.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12934522/png-white-backgroundView license
TV screen mockup, editable design
TV screen mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9530665/screen-mockup-editable-designView license
PNG Retro Style old television screen electronics.
PNG Retro Style old television screen electronics.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669524/png-white-backgroundView license
3D relaxed man in living room editable remix
3D relaxed man in living room editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12457520/relaxed-man-living-room-editable-remixView license
PNG Television white background electronics technology.
PNG Television white background electronics technology.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14220791/png-television-white-background-electronics-technologyView license
Vintage TV screen mockup, editable design
Vintage TV screen mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762008/vintage-screen-mockup-editable-designView license
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Conducts Press Conference in Phoenix, AZPHOENIX (February 6, 2023) Homeland Security…
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Conducts Press Conference in Phoenix, AZPHOENIX (February 6, 2023) Homeland Security…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072643/photo-image-face-person-headphonesFree Image from public domain license
Rock music playlist Instagram post template, editable design
Rock music playlist Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9354164/rock-music-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Television clipart vector
Television clipart vector
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7594856/vector-illustrations-public-domain-technologyView license
Editable TV screen mockup
Editable TV screen mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531778/editable-screen-mockupView license
PNG Television screen white background broadcasting.
PNG Television screen white background broadcasting.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15630885/png-television-screen-white-background-broadcastingView license
Sports bar screen editable mockup
Sports bar screen editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10094345/sports-bar-screen-editable-mockupView license
Librarian sets up a video in the audiovisual area
Librarian sets up a video in the audiovisual area
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361343/librarian-sets-video-the-audiovisual-areaFree Image from public domain license
Retro TV screen editable mockup, home appliance
Retro TV screen editable mockup, home appliance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12595394/retro-screen-editable-mockup-home-applianceView license
LCD TV screen television electronics.
LCD TV screen television electronics.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064906/lcd-screen-television-electronicsView license
Smart TV mockup, editable screen
Smart TV mockup, editable screen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8244389/smart-mockup-editable-screenView license
Fred L. Soper at an old fort in Bahia, Brazil
Fred L. Soper at an old fort in Bahia, Brazil
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11385274/fred-soper-old-fort-bahia-brazilFree Image from public domain license
3D old couple in Winter editable remix
3D old couple in Winter editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395603/old-couple-winter-editable-remixView license
PNG Television screen electronics technology.
PNG Television screen electronics technology.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12065936/png-white-backgroundView license
Movies streaming poster template, editable text and design
Movies streaming poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778227/movies-streaming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
PNG Old Television television screen old.
PNG Old Television television screen old.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13520375/png-old-television-television-screen-oldView license