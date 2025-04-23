Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagepapersbooksmedicinepersonmanblackvintagefurnitureHenry Brown reviewing medical journalsOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 938 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 10794 x 8438 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWorld Book Day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735393/world-book-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseMichael J. Filippihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11359743/michael-filippiFree Image from public domain licenseSecret book club blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735389/secret-book-club-blog-banner-templateView licenseHarold Koehler, Index Catalogue Divisionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11360314/harold-koehler-index-catalogue-divisionFree Image from public domain licenseBook club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639894/book-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseHarold Wolfe mounts boards for the Current List of Medical Literaturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11359973/harold-wolfe-mounts-boards-for-the-current-list-medical-literatureFree Image from public domain licenseAI aided medicine Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537439/aided-medicine-instagram-post-templateView licenseCurrent List and Index Division, indexinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11359747/current-list-and-index-division-indexingFree Image from public domain licenseAccident insurance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537426/accident-insurance-instagram-post-templateView licensePaul Jennewein chisels three designs in the lobby of the new libraryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441460/paul-jennewein-chisels-three-designs-the-lobby-the-new-libraryFree Image from public domain licensePaper shopping bag mockup, product packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7634281/paper-shopping-bag-mockup-product-packagingView licenseDescriptive catalogerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11359940/descriptive-catalogerFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815771/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseSeymour I. Tainehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11359965/seymour-taineFree Image from public domain licenseWeekly reading Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444909/weekly-reading-instagram-post-templateView licenseRobert L. Hayne of the Current List & Index Divisionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11359750/robert-hayne-the-current-list-index-divisionFree Image from public domain licenseAccident insurance poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12583031/accident-insurance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseClaudius Meyer at his deskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11360300/claudius-meyer-his-deskFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business meeting, editable white designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10168024/diverse-business-meeting-editable-white-designView licenseCataloger Charles Colbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11359820/cataloger-charles-colbyFree Image from public domain licenseBook club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444947/book-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseHoward Drew works with a colleague to search MEDLINEhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362322/howard-drew-works-with-colleague-search-medlineFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business meeting png, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160659/diverse-business-meeting-png-transparent-backgroundView licenseLexicographer Stanley Jablonskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441471/lexicographer-stanley-jablonskiFree Image from public domain licenseRealistic book cover editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543544/realistic-book-cover-editable-mockup-elementView licenseHistorian Wyndham Miles sitting at a desk in the HMD reading roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361876/historian-wyndham-miles-sitting-desk-the-hmd-reading-roomFree Image from public domain licenseExpress delivery poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11210628/express-delivery-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLetter written by John Shaw Billings to potential donorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11323592/letter-written-john-shaw-billings-potential-donorFree Image from public domain licenseEco products poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11775472/eco-products-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDescriptive cataloging staffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11359656/descriptive-cataloging-staffFree Image from public domain licenseNew product launch poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11775474/new-product-launch-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFather in his library at 84 Gay Sthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11355275/father-his-library-gayFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business meeting, editable blue designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10168025/diverse-business-meeting-editable-blue-designView licenseDr. James Cassedy and Mrs. Senta Lowensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361788/dr-james-cassedy-and-mrs-senta-lowensteinFree Image from public domain license3D stressed businessman at work editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454116/stressed-businessman-work-editable-remixView licenseWilliam N. Hubbard, Jr.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11482854/william-hubbard-jrFree Image from public domain license3D office employee at work editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394270/office-employee-work-editable-remixView licenseInterior view of the Clinical Center's Patient Libraryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345845/interior-view-the-clinical-centers-patient-libraryFree Image from public domain licenseFree shipping poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11198630/free-shipping-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseArmy Medical Library staffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11360359/army-medical-library-staffFree Image from public domain license