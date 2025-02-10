rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Staff member preparing data sheet
Save
Edit Image
paperfacebooksmedicinepersonblackvintagefurniture
AI aided medicine Instagram post template
AI aided medicine Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537439/aided-medicine-instagram-post-templateView license
Library indexer
Library indexer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362279/library-indexerFree Image from public domain license
Woman reading book, creative education remix, editable design
Woman reading book, creative education remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123902/woman-reading-book-creative-education-remix-editable-designView license
Printed catalogues of the Library of the Surgeon General's Office 2
Printed catalogues of the Library of the Surgeon General's Office 2
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441761/printed-catalogues-the-library-the-surgeon-generals-officeFree Image from public domain license
Woman reading book, creative education remix, editable design
Woman reading book, creative education remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123655/woman-reading-book-creative-education-remix-editable-designView license
Early volumes of the Index-Catalogue of the Library of the Surgeon General's Office
Early volumes of the Index-Catalogue of the Library of the Surgeon General's Office
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441743/photo-image-books-medicine-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Realistic book cover editable mockup element
Realistic book cover editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543544/realistic-book-cover-editable-mockup-elementView license
Index-Catalogue of the Library of the Surgeon General's Office
Index-Catalogue of the Library of the Surgeon General's Office
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441767/index-catalogue-the-library-the-surgeon-generals-officeFree Image from public domain license
World Book Day blog banner template
World Book Day blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735393/world-book-day-blog-banner-templateView license
Loy McAfee, M.D
Loy McAfee, M.D
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11486580/loy-mcafee-mdFree Image from public domain license
Black female judge in courtroom illustration
Black female judge in courtroom illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12233102/black-female-judge-courtroom-illustrationView license
Lexicographer Stanley Jablonski
Lexicographer Stanley Jablonski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441471/lexicographer-stanley-jablonskiFree Image from public domain license
Woman working on laptop , editable oil painting
Woman working on laptop , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785638/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView license
Harold Koehler, Index Catalogue Division
Harold Koehler, Index Catalogue Division
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11360314/harold-koehler-index-catalogue-divisionFree Image from public domain license
Secret book club blog banner template
Secret book club blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735389/secret-book-club-blog-banner-templateView license
Henry Brown reviewing medical journals
Henry Brown reviewing medical journals
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362215/henry-brown-reviewing-medical-journalsFree Image from public domain license
Book shop logo template, editable text
Book shop logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903971/book-shop-logo-template-editable-textView license
Staff working on subject analysis
Staff working on subject analysis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362214/staff-working-subject-analysisFree Image from public domain license
Reading books social media template, retro editable design
Reading books social media template, retro editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114297/reading-books-social-media-template-retro-editable-designView license
Title page of A catalogue of books in the Library of the Surgeon General's Office
Title page of A catalogue of books in the Library of the Surgeon General's Office
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336249/image-texture-paper-bookFree Image from public domain license
Book shop logo template, editable text
Book shop logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914299/book-shop-logo-template-editable-textView license
Printed catalogues of the Library of the Surgeon General's Office 1
Printed catalogues of the Library of the Surgeon General's Office 1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441732/printed-catalogues-the-library-the-surgeon-generals-officeFree Image from public domain license
Staycations Instagram post template, editable text
Staycations Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527328/staycations-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
National Library of Medicine's Medical Literature Analysis and Retrieval System (MEDLARS) III Task Force meeting
National Library of Medicine's Medical Literature Analysis and Retrieval System (MEDLARS) III Task Force meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11323741/photo-image-face-book-medicinesFree Image from public domain license
Green mailing box mockup element, editable product packaging
Green mailing box mockup element, editable product packaging
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063045/green-mailing-box-mockup-element-editable-product-packagingView license
Library patron using card catalog in the rotunda: along the walls is a ceramic mural
Library patron using card catalog in the rotunda: along the walls is a ceramic mural
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361468/photo-image-book-medicine-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage books Facebook post template
Vintage books Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060902/vintage-books-facebook-post-templateView license
Claudius Meyer at his desk
Claudius Meyer at his desk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11360300/claudius-meyer-his-deskFree Image from public domain license
Accident insurance Instagram post template
Accident insurance Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537426/accident-insurance-instagram-post-templateView license
Exhibited by the Army Medical Library Washngton, D.C: milestones in the history of medicine
Exhibited by the Army Medical Library Washngton, D.C: milestones in the history of medicine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11360521/photo-image-space-books-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Health natural organic Instagram post template
Health natural organic Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776700/health-natural-organic-instagram-post-templateView license
The Index Catalogue
The Index Catalogue
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11434864/the-index-catalogueFree Image from public domain license
Woman's health problem, editable white design
Woman's health problem, editable white design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10167923/womans-health-problem-editable-white-designView license
Regional medical library network
Regional medical library network
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362436/regional-medical-library-networkFree Image from public domain license
Book club Instagram post template
Book club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639894/book-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Cattle and dairy farming (1887) chromolithograph by United States. Bureau of Foreign Commerce. Original public domain image…
Cattle and dairy farming (1887) chromolithograph by United States. Bureau of Foreign Commerce. Original public domain image…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10546946/image-cow-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman reading magazine, editable aesthetic illustration
Woman reading magazine, editable aesthetic illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527035/woman-reading-magazine-editable-aesthetic-illustrationView license
Descriptive cataloger
Descriptive cataloger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11359940/descriptive-catalogerFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business meeting, editable white design
Diverse business meeting, editable white design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10168024/diverse-business-meeting-editable-white-designView license
Classic comedy film festival
Classic comedy film festival
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404372/classic-comedy-film-festivalFree Image from public domain license