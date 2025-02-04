Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit ImagebookmedicinepersontapeblackvintagefurnituretechnologyMagnetic tape reelsOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 957 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 10940 x 8723 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAI aided medicine Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537439/aided-medicine-instagram-post-templateView licenseJohn Smith engages a team of computer specialists at the National Library of Medicinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441564/photo-image-book-medicine-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseCassette tape sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908671/cassette-tape-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseComputer operators working with tape-driven Honeywell 800 mainframe computerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441620/computer-operators-working-with-tape-driven-honeywell-800-mainframe-computerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman reading magazine, editable aesthetic illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527035/woman-reading-magazine-editable-aesthetic-illustrationView licensePNG Rainbow-colored floppy disk melting into liquid data streams digital colors pink.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16065447/png-art-vintageView licensePills & medication poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519633/pills-medication-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOrange floppy disk, product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689089/orange-floppy-disk-product-designView licensePills & medication blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519614/pills-medication-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFree floppy disk image, public domain device CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5925917/photo-image-public-domain-office-freeFree Image from public domain licensePills & medication Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519649/pills-medication-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFloppy disk mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679754/floppy-disk-mockup-psdView licenseWomen's png mental health, wellness collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217970/womens-png-mental-health-wellness-collage-art-editable-designView licenseFloppy disk mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665166/floppy-disk-mockup-psdView licenseAstronaut collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258865/astronaut-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362534/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseWoman college student, creative education remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123651/woman-college-student-creative-education-remix-editable-designView licenseFloppy disk, isolated designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7063920/floppy-disk-isolated-designView licenseHealth care clinic blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459105/health-care-clinic-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFree floppy disk image, public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5912355/free-floppy-disk-image-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licensePills & medication Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828183/pills-medication-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFloppy disk collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7104655/floppy-disk-collage-element-psdView licenseHalloween ghost collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258544/halloween-ghost-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5951591/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseWoman reading book, creative education remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123902/woman-reading-book-creative-education-remix-editable-designView licenseFloppy disk ripped paper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7199769/floppy-disk-ripped-paper-designView licenseWoman college student, creative education remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123648/woman-college-student-creative-education-remix-editable-designView licenseJohn Smith in the OCCS computer roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441571/john-smith-the-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseWoman reading magazine, editable aesthetic illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527030/woman-reading-magazine-editable-aesthetic-illustrationView licenseFloppy disk png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7104654/floppy-disk-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseLearning quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686325/learning-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseRainbow-colored floppy disk melting into liquid data streams digital colors pink.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16036296/image-art-technologyView licenseInnovation & medicine poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11201423/innovation-medicine-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5951587/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseE.A. Séguy's botanical butterfly, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721040/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licenseData entry for the Bibliographic Services Divisionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362075/data-entry-for-the-bibliographic-services-divisionFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical butterfly, editable blue design, remixed from the artwork of E.A. Séguyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721042/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licenseFloppy disk png mockup, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12726864/floppy-disk-png-mockup-transparent-backgroundView licenseUncle Sam collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258940/uncle-sam-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5945577/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain license