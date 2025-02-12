rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
NLM- OCCS Computer Room
Save
Edit Image
facepersonmanblackvintagefurnituretechnologypublic domain
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
John Smith in the OCCS computer room
John Smith in the OCCS computer room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441571/john-smith-the-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
NLM- OCCS Computer Room
NLM- OCCS Computer Room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362524/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
NLM- OCCS Computer Room
NLM- OCCS Computer Room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362470/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business people having meeting remix
Diverse business people having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925610/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView license
NLM- OCCS Computer Room
NLM- OCCS Computer Room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362480/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business people having meeting remix
Diverse business people having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925622/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView license
NLM- OCCS Computer Room
NLM- OCCS Computer Room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362578/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
NLM- OCCS Computer Room
NLM- OCCS Computer Room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362532/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain license
Business people working with a digital tablet in a meeting
Business people working with a digital tablet in a meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14911135/business-people-working-with-digital-tablet-meetingView license
Bibliographic Services Division computer equipment
Bibliographic Services Division computer equipment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441377/bibliographic-services-division-computer-equipmentFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business people having meeting remix
Diverse business people having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925588/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView license
NLM- OCCS Computer Room
NLM- OCCS Computer Room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362525/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain license
3D carpenter workshop editable remix
3D carpenter workshop editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394599/carpenter-workshop-editable-remixView license
John Smith engages a team of computer specialists at the National Library of Medicine
John Smith engages a team of computer specialists at the National Library of Medicine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441564/photo-image-book-medicine-peopleFree Image from public domain license
3D carpenter workshop editable remix
3D carpenter workshop editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458058/carpenter-workshop-editable-remixView license
Paper tape reader & control
Paper tape reader & control
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362418/paper-tape-reader-controlFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business eople in a meeting remix
Diverse business eople in a meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14972894/diverse-business-eople-meeting-remixView license
NLM- OCCS Computer Room
NLM- OCCS Computer Room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362468/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business people having meeting remix
Diverse business people having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925592/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView license
NLM- OCCS Computer Room
NLM- OCCS Computer Room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362462/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain license
Architecture team are having a discussion
Architecture team are having a discussion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915442/architecture-team-are-having-discussionView license
NLM- OCCS Computer Room
NLM- OCCS Computer Room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362464/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
James Goldsmith standing in front of the magnetic tape control unit
James Goldsmith standing in front of the magnetic tape control unit
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362023/james-goldsmith-standing-front-the-magnetic-tape-control-unitFree Image from public domain license
Architecture team are having a discussion
Architecture team are having a discussion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915314/architecture-team-are-having-discussionView license
Office of Computer and Communications Systems staff 2
Office of Computer and Communications Systems staff 2
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441544/office-computer-and-communications-systems-staffFree Image from public domain license
Group of diverse people standing
Group of diverse people standing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912336/group-diverse-people-standingView license
Graphic Arts Composing Equipment (GRACE) receives maintenance from Tom Rush, a contract technician
Graphic Arts Composing Equipment (GRACE) receives maintenance from Tom Rush, a contract technician
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441766/photo-image-face-person-artsFree Image from public domain license
Senior couple using a digital device in a living room
Senior couple using a digital device in a living room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901626/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView license
NLM- OCCS Computer Room
NLM- OCCS Computer Room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362574/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain license
African family spending time together remix
African family spending time together remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927015/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView license
NLM- OCCS Computer Room
NLM- OCCS Computer Room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362411/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man iPhone wallpaper, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man iPhone wallpaper, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591983/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView license
NLM- OCCS Computer Room
NLM- OCCS Computer Room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362412/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain license
Fashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockup
Fashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696455/fashion-eyewear-accessory-apparel-mockupView license
NLM- OCCS Computer Room
NLM- OCCS Computer Room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362463/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain license