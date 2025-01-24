Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersontapemanvintagetechnologypublic domainclothingNLM- OCCS Computer RoomOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 963 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2886 x 2315 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCool boy cartoon collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258721/cool-boy-cartoon-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseJohn Smith in the OCCS computer roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441571/john-smith-the-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916926/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362462/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362578/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916620/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362472/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseCool boy cartoon png element, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257770/cool-boy-cartoon-png-element-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseBibliographic Services Division computer equipmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441377/bibliographic-services-division-computer-equipmentFree Image from public domain licenseUncle Sam collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258940/uncle-sam-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362464/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916576/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362525/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916722/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseOffice of Computer and Communications Systems staff 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441544/office-computer-and-communications-systems-staffFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362480/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916567/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362534/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseCool boy cartoon collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258718/cool-boy-cartoon-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362470/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362468/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362574/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362461/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916886/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseGraphic Arts Composing Equipment (GRACE) receives maintenance from Tom Rush, a contract technicianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441766/photo-image-face-person-artsFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916568/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362531/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween ghost collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258544/halloween-ghost-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362532/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseHome buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900957/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licensePaper tape reader & controlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362418/paper-tape-reader-controlFree Image from public domain licenseJesus Christ collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258890/jesus-christ-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseJames Goldsmith standing in front of the magnetic tape control unithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362023/james-goldsmith-standing-front-the-magnetic-tape-control-unitFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585591/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJohn Smith arranges cannisters of magnetic tape for computer storage at the National Library of Medicinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441570/photo-image-face-medicine-personFree Image from public domain license