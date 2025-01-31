Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonlaptoptapemanvintagetechnologypublic domaingunNLM- OCCS Computer RoomOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 838 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3281 x 2291 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916726/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseJohn Smith in the OCCS computer roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441571/john-smith-the-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseHappy businesspeople collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259128/happy-businesspeople-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseMagnetic tape reelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362347/magnetic-tape-reelsFree Image from public domain licenseHappy businesspeople png element, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257942/happy-businesspeople-png-element-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362462/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseHappy businesspeople collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259127/happy-businesspeople-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362464/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOffice of Computer and Communications Systems staff 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441544/office-computer-and-communications-systems-staffFree Image from public domain licensePNG element international partnership, business deals collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898427/png-element-international-partnership-business-deals-collage-editable-designView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362578/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween ghost collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258544/halloween-ghost-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362461/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness investor, editable money tree-head man collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707448/business-investor-editable-money-tree-head-man-collage-remixView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362524/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseMoney-head businessman png element, editable financial collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9386329/money-head-businessman-png-element-editable-financial-collage-remixView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362525/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people team brainstorming together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14940251/business-people-team-brainstorming-together-remixView licensePaper tape reader & controlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362418/paper-tape-reader-controlFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse people brainstorming new ideashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912917/diverse-people-brainstorming-new-ideasView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362531/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial audit service png element, editable business collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706895/financial-audit-service-png-element-editable-business-collage-remixView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362480/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseEditable online financial consulting collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707457/editable-online-financial-consulting-collage-remixView licenseJohn Smith engages a team of computer specialists at the National Library of Medicinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441564/photo-image-book-medicine-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable financial audit service, business collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9704430/editable-financial-audit-service-business-collage-remixView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362463/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness investor, editable money tree-head man collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9704429/business-investor-editable-money-tree-head-man-collage-remixView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362411/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791373/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseGraphic Arts Composing Equipment (GRACE) receives maintenance from Tom Rush, a contract technicianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441766/photo-image-face-person-artsFree Image from public domain licenseJesus Christ collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258890/jesus-christ-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362586/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseJesus Christ collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258888/jesus-christ-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362470/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man png, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781766/vintage-astronomer-man-png-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362574/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseMan presenting thing on his palmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900808/man-presenting-thing-his-palmView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362467/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain license