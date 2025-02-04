Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonbuildingvintagefurnituretechnologypublic domainclothingNLM- OCCS Computer RoomOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 940 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2910 x 2279 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHappy woman working at homehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901184/happy-woman-working-homeView licenseJohn Smith in the OCCS computer roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441571/john-smith-the-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901811/business-people-board-room-meetingView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362480/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman working at homehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14907635/happy-woman-working-homeView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362524/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseWoman reading magazine, editable aesthetic illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527030/woman-reading-magazine-editable-aesthetic-illustrationView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362532/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman working at homehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900971/happy-woman-working-homeView licenseJohn Smith engages a team of computer specialists at the National Library of Medicinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441564/photo-image-book-medicine-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman working at homehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900954/happy-woman-working-homeView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362411/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman working at homehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900976/happy-woman-working-homeView licenseComputer operators working with tape-driven Honeywell 800 mainframe computerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441620/computer-operators-working-with-tape-driven-honeywell-800-mainframe-computerFree Image from public domain licenseEducation for all Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459513/education-for-all-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362472/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain license3D editable woman drinking coffee on snowing day remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394537/editable-woman-drinking-coffee-snowing-day-remixView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362534/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman working at homehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900958/happy-woman-working-homeView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362461/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseMental health podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12493693/mental-health-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362586/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseMental health podcast poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12493701/mental-health-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBibliographic Services Division computer equipmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441377/bibliographic-services-division-computer-equipmentFree Image from public domain licenseMental health podcast banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12404603/mental-health-podcast-banner-template-editable-textView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362470/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people discussing in a meeting roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14909386/business-people-discussing-meeting-roomView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362462/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseSenior couple using a digital device in a living roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901626/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView licenseGraphic Arts Composing Equipment (GRACE) receives maintenance from Tom Rush, a contract technicianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441766/photo-image-face-person-artsFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMagnetic tape reelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362347/magnetic-tape-reelsFree Image from public domain licenseMental health podcast Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12493757/mental-health-podcast-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362578/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseStaycations Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527328/staycations-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOffice of Computer and Communications Systems staff 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441544/office-computer-and-communications-systems-staffFree Image from public domain license3D sports entertainment lifestyle remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715524/sports-entertainment-lifestyle-remix-editable-designView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362463/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful office working with be happy note on a forehead, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887220/cheerful-office-working-with-happy-note-forehead-editable-designView licenseNLM- OCCS Computer Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362468/nlm-occs-computer-roomFree Image from public domain license