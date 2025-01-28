Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehospitalfacepersonbuildingmanvintagedoctorpublic domainNIH- Unidentified Laboratory PhotosOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 955 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2243 x 2818 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOpen-heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by R. Perryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439735/open-heart-surgery-nih-1955-photo-perryFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health package Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062752/mens-health-package-facebook-post-templateView licenseNIH- NCI cancer research album 3.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369499/nih-nci-cancer-research-albumFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939342/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOpen-heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by R. Perryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439750/open-heart-surgery-nih-1955-photo-perryFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941859/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOpen-heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by R. Perryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439680/open-heart-surgery-nih-1955-photo-perryFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121870/health-check-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseNIH- Unidentified Laboratory Photoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364008/nih-unidentified-laboratory-photosFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare & hospitals Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063429/healthcare-hospitals-facebook-post-templateView licenseOpen-heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by R. Perryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439688/open-heart-surgery-nih-1955-photo-perryFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare & hospitals Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063421/healthcare-hospitals-facebook-post-templateView licenseNIH- NCI cancer researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364592/nih-nci-cancer-researchFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397398/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNIH- Unidentified Laboratory Photoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11363680/nih-unidentified-laboratory-photosFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral hospital Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460203/general-hospital-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Commerce Committee's Health Subcommittee tours to gain support for Clinical Center renovationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358467/photo-image-hospital-face-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor's appointment Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051590/doctors-appointmentView licenseOpen-heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by R. Perryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439694/open-heart-surgery-nih-1955-photo-perryFree Image from public domain licenseHiring doctors & nurses Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428550/hiring-doctors-nurses-facebook-post-templateView licenseArmy Nurse with patienthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11353559/army-nurse-with-patientFree Image from public domain licenseMedical center Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395402/medical-center-facebook-post-templateView licenseOpen heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by Roy Perryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439732/open-heart-surgery-nih-1955-photo-roy-perryFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467560/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOpen-heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by R. Perryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439682/open-heart-surgery-nih-1955-photo-perryFree Image from public domain licenseOrthopedic healthcare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921018/orthopedic-healthcare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 41, Paris, France: Big Chief Henry of Chippewa Tribe enjoying a piece of chocolate although…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455474/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor sitting with a patient, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528279/doctor-sitting-with-patient-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseU.S. Army, Fitzsimons General Hospital, Denver, CO: Reconstruction Aide giving bedside instructionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11467996/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121872/health-check-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseNIH- NCI cancer research album 2.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11371617/nih-nci-cancer-research-albumFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121864/health-check-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army Evacuation Hospital No. 1, Sebastopol, France: Operating room, operation on shrapnel woundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11451679/photo-image-hospital-face-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare Services blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065201/healthcare-services-blog-banner-templateView licenseOpen-heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by R. Perryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439739/open-heart-surgery-nih-1955-photo-perryFree Image from public domain licenseMedical center blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065202/medical-center-blog-banner-templateView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.1, Paris, France: Nurse attending patienthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11331544/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12122956/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNIH- NCI cancer research album 2.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11371484/nih-nci-cancer-research-albumFree Image from public domain license