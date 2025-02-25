Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagehospitalfacepersonbuildingmanblackshirtvintageNCI staff on Building 6 stepsOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 876 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2926 x 2135 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHospital workers, hospital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416322/hospital-workers-hospital-remix-editable-designView licenseSix people on the steps of Building 6https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364480/six-people-the-steps-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse doctors isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990467/diverse-doctors-isolated-element-setView licenseArmy Nurses in operating room at 40th General Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11353456/army-nurses-operating-room-40th-general-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseMan t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10663906/man-t-shirt-editable-mockup-apparel-mockupView licenseDoctor examining a babyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347868/doctor-examining-babyFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army Evacuation Hospital No.16, Coblenz, Germany: Education of the wounded- Reconstruction Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11452632/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696455/fashion-eyewear-accessory-apparel-mockupView licenseNurse and soldiers in a hospital rec roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11320065/nurse-and-soldiers-hospital-rec-roomFree Image from public domain licenseEditable plus-size shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236261/editable-plus-size-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licenseCitizen's Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505407/citizens-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397398/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license28th General Hospital, Fort Chartreuse, Liege, Belgiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11350950/28th-general-hospital-fort-chartreuse-liege-belgiumFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people shaking hands for an agreementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901443/business-people-shaking-hands-for-agreementView licenseHobby horse X-ray device for use with childrenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11349501/hobby-horse-x-ray-device-for-use-with-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseHospital workers png element, hospital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12441852/hospital-workers-png-element-hospital-remix-editable-designView licenseU.S. Army Base Hospital, Camp Jackson, South Carolina: Nurses in traininghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469451/us-army-base-hospital-camp-jackson-south-carolina-nurses-trainingFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602272/mens-health-instagram-post-templateView licenseU.S. Army. General Hospital No. 203, Paris, France: Physical Therapistshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419378/us-army-general-hospital-no-203-paris-france-physical-therapistsFree Image from public domain licenseBe happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239757/happy-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licenseElliot Richardson visiting the pharmacy dept. by Edward A Hubbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347495/elliot-richardson-visiting-the-pharmacy-dept-edward-hubbardFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people shaking hands for an agreementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901478/business-people-shaking-hands-for-agreementView licenseHospitals - Military: Interior of ward - nurses and patientshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11320090/hospitals-military-interior-ward-nurses-and-patientsFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people shaking hands for an agreementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901558/business-people-shaking-hands-for-agreementView licenseBase Hospital No. 9. Chateauroux, France: Group of Nurseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428882/base-hospital-no-chateauroux-france-group-nursesFree Image from public domain licenseHealth center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397397/health-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseX-Ray depthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11327360/x-ray-deptFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse job occupation, people remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417504/diverse-job-occupation-people-remix-editable-designView licenseNIH- NCI cancer researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364859/nih-nci-cancer-researchFree Image from public domain licensePNG diverse job occupation, people remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12430338/png-diverse-job-occupation-people-remix-editable-designView licenseOutdoor dispensary patientshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11327361/outdoor-dispensary-patientsFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people shaking hands for an agreementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901334/business-people-shaking-hands-for-agreementView licenseNurses at Freedmen's Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11365730/nurses-freedmens-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901187/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseThe 8th Evacuation Hospital situated in the auditorium of a former Italian school, Casablanca, French Moroccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11350022/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse doctors isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990564/diverse-doctors-isolated-element-setView licenseHomemaker at the bedside of a patienthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433182/homemaker-the-bedside-patientFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people shaking hands for an agreementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901802/business-people-shaking-hands-for-agreementView licenseU. S. Army Hospital Number 101, St. Nazaire, France: Surgical ward no. 1-Ahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11459517/army-hospital-number-101-st-nazaire-france-surgical-ward-no-1-aFree Image from public domain license