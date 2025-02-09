Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehandhospitalpersonbuildingdarkpublic domainsurgeryfingerNIH- NCI cancer researchOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 941 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2693 x 2111 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBeauty clinic Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459346/beauty-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNIH- NCI cancer researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364523/nih-nci-cancer-researchFree Image from public domain licenseTechnology human touch background, modern remake of The Creation of Adamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901101/technology-human-touch-background-modern-remake-the-creation-adamView licenseNIH- NCI cancer research album 2.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11371479/nih-nci-cancer-research-albumFree Image from public domain licenseHappy business team giving high fivehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14906382/happy-business-team-giving-high-fiveView licenseNIH- NCI cancer researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364519/nih-nci-cancer-researchFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred hospital room backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165459/editable-blurred-hospital-room-backdropView licenseNIH- NCI cancer researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364531/nih-nci-cancer-researchFree Image from public domain licenseSurgeon getting ready for a surgeryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914806/surgeon-getting-ready-for-surgeryView licenseNIH- NCI cancer researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364524/nih-nci-cancer-researchFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459088/womens-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNIH- NCI cancer research album 2.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11371484/nih-nci-cancer-research-albumFree Image from public domain licenseBioprinting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477914/bioprinting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNIH- NCI cancer research album 2.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11371617/nih-nci-cancer-research-albumFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred hospital room backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165482/editable-blurred-hospital-room-backdropView licenseNIH- NCI cancer research album 2.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11371604/nih-nci-cancer-research-albumFree Image from public domain licenseRobotic surgery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12021280/robotic-surgery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNIH- NCI cancer researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364804/nih-nci-cancer-researchFree Image from public domain licenseMedical Worker Day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640444/medical-worker-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseNIH- NCI cancer researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364493/nih-nci-cancer-researchFree Image from public domain licenseMedical hotline diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940728/medical-hotline-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseNIH- NCI cancer researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364592/nih-nci-cancer-researchFree Image from public domain licenseMedical hotline diverse hands, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11938914/medical-hotline-diverse-hands-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseNIH- NCI cancer research album 3.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369499/nih-nci-cancer-research-albumFree Image from public domain licensePrescription diverse hands, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11938911/prescription-diverse-hands-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseNIH- NCI cancer research album 3.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369478/nih-nci-cancer-research-albumFree Image from public domain licenseMedical hotline diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939625/medical-hotline-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseNIH- NCI cancer research album 3.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369488/nih-nci-cancer-research-albumFree Image from public domain licensePlastic surgery blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11901364/plastic-surgery-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseNIH- NCI cancer researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364659/nih-nci-cancer-researchFree Image from public domain licenseMedical staff, editable health & wellness remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591616/medical-staffeditable-health-wellness-remixView licenseNIH- NCI cancer research album 2.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11371656/nih-nci-cancer-research-albumFree Image from public domain licensePlastic surgery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477942/plastic-surgery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNIH- Unidentified Laboratory Photoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364008/nih-unidentified-laboratory-photosFree Image from public domain licenseHiring doctors & nurses Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564376/hiring-doctors-nurses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNIH- NCI cancer researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364522/nih-nci-cancer-researchFree Image from public domain licenseMedical clinic Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564339/medical-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOpen-heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by R. Perryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439679/open-heart-surgery-nih-1955-photo-perryFree Image from public domain licenseMedical diverse hands, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941259/medical-diverse-hands-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseNIH- Unidentified Laboratory Photoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11363680/nih-unidentified-laboratory-photosFree Image from public domain license