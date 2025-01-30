Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonbuildingmanblackvintagefactorypublic domainNIH- NCI cancer researchOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 895 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2981 x 2223 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilar3D carpenter workshop editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394599/carpenter-workshop-editable-remixView licenseNIH- NCI cancer research album 5.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369663/nih-nci-cancer-research-albumFree Image from public domain license3D carpenter workshop editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458058/carpenter-workshop-editable-remixView licenseNIH- NCI cancer research album 5.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369671/nih-nci-cancer-research-albumFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract image of business people silhouette on glass windowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14908150/abstract-image-business-people-silhouette-glass-windowView licenseNIH- NCI cancer research album 5.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369616/nih-nci-cancer-research-albumFree Image from public domain licenseStartup business man working on laptophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915156/startup-business-man-working-laptopView licenseView of occupational therapy shop with woodworking and basket weaving classes being conducted, Fitzsimon, WWIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11349762/photo-image-face-people-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract image of business people silhouette on glass windowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14909183/abstract-image-business-people-silhouette-glass-windowView licenseMixing materials, preparing moldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370364/mixing-materials-preparing-moldsFree Image from public domain licenseHospital workers, hospital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416322/hospital-workers-hospital-remix-editable-designView licenseNIH- NCI cancer research album 5.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369664/nih-nci-cancer-research-albumFree Image from public domain licenseEarth fact sheet Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117079/earth-fact-sheet-instagram-post-templateView licenseNIH- NCI cancer researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364386/nih-nci-cancer-researchFree Image from public domain licenseEarth Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116901/earth-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseNIH- NCI cancer researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364573/nih-nci-cancer-researchFree Image from public domain licenseOlive green poster mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639951/olive-green-poster-mockup-editable-designView licenseU.S. Army. Hospital Center, Savenay, France: Education of wounded- Workshophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11451035/us-army-hospital-center-savenay-france-education-wounded-workshopFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNIH- NCI cancer researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364805/nih-nci-cancer-researchFree Image from public domain licenseEditable t-shirt mockups, casual fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209901/editable-t-shirt-mockups-casual-fashion-designView licenseU. S. Army Camp Hospital No. 43, Gievre, France: Large sterilizerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11449276/army-camp-hospital-no-43-gievre-france-large-sterilizerFree Image from public domain license3D couple reading at library editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397251/couple-reading-library-editable-remixView licenseNurses at work in the 62nd General Hospital, Paris, Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11351088/nurses-work-the-62nd-general-hospital-paris-franceFree Image from public domain licenseHome buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981183/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licenseDorothy Speyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11498916/dorothy-speyersFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseArtificial limbs: Amputees, Philipines, 1940s(?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439176/artificial-limbs-amputees-philipines-1940sFree Image from public domain licenseFrench climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896645/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseNIH- NCI cancer research album 5.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369660/nih-nci-cancer-research-albumFree Image from public domain licenseMen's orange knitted sweater mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14870289/mens-orange-knitted-sweater-mockup-editable-designView licenseNIH- NCI cancer research album 3.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369519/nih-nci-cancer-research-albumFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNIH- NCI cancer research album 5.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369641/nih-nci-cancer-research-albumFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566941/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseNIH- NCI cancer research album 1.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369423/nih-nci-cancer-research-albumFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063979/construction-facebook-post-templateView licenseMen filling sacks with Nitrate of Sodahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510710/men-filling-sacks-with-nitrate-sodaFree Image from public domain license3D mechanic in a garage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12233561/mechanic-garage-illustration-editable-designView licenseNIH- NCI cancer researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364806/nih-nci-cancer-researchFree Image from public domain license