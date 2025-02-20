Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehandspersonpublic domainsurgeryfingermedicalbrushroomNIH- NCI cancer researchOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 994 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2733 x 2263 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBeauty clinic Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459346/beauty-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNIH- NCI cancer researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364576/nih-nci-cancer-researchFree Image from public domain licensePrescription diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940724/prescription-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseNIH- NCI cancer researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364493/nih-nci-cancer-researchFree Image from public domain licenseMedical hotline diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940728/medical-hotline-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseNIH- NCI cancer research album 2.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11371604/nih-nci-cancer-research-albumFree Image from public domain licensePrescription diverse hands, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11938911/prescription-diverse-hands-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseNIH- NCI cancer researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364523/nih-nci-cancer-researchFree Image from public domain licenseMedical hotline diverse hands, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11938914/medical-hotline-diverse-hands-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseNIH- NCI cancer researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364531/nih-nci-cancer-researchFree Image from public domain licenseMedical hotline diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939625/medical-hotline-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseNIH- NCI cancer researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364519/nih-nci-cancer-researchFree Image from public domain licensePharmacy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948481/pharmacy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNIH- NCI cancer research album 2.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11371617/nih-nci-cancer-research-albumFree Image from public domain licensePrescription refill Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948865/prescription-refill-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNIH- NCI cancer researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364524/nih-nci-cancer-researchFree Image from public domain licenseBioprinting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477914/bioprinting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNIH- NCI cancer researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364592/nih-nci-cancer-researchFree Image from public domain licenseRobotic surgery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12021280/robotic-surgery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNIH- NCI cancer research album 2.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11371479/nih-nci-cancer-research-albumFree Image from public domain licenseOne stop pharmacy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948527/one-stop-pharmacy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNIH- NCI cancer research album 2.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11371484/nih-nci-cancer-research-albumFree Image from public domain licenseLocal pharmacy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948745/local-pharmacy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNIH- NCI cancer research album 3.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369488/nih-nci-cancer-research-albumFree Image from public domain licensePharmacy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948755/pharmacy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNIH- NCI cancer research album 3.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369499/nih-nci-cancer-research-albumFree Image from public domain licenseRobotic surgery Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062759/robotic-surgery-facebook-post-templateView licenseNIH- NCI cancer research album 3.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369478/nih-nci-cancer-research-albumFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred hospital room backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165459/editable-blurred-hospital-room-backdropView licenseNIH- NCI cancer research album 2.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11371656/nih-nci-cancer-research-albumFree Image from public domain licenseRobotic surgery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925602/robotic-surgery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNIH- NCI cancer researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364580/nih-nci-cancer-researchFree Image from public domain licensePlastic surgery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477942/plastic-surgery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNIH- NCI cancer researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364522/nih-nci-cancer-researchFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred hospital room backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165482/editable-blurred-hospital-room-backdropView licenseNIH- NCI cancer research album 4.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369572/nih-nci-cancer-research-albumFree Image from public domain licenseMedical Worker Day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640444/medical-worker-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseNIH- NCI cancer researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364659/nih-nci-cancer-researchFree Image from public domain licensePlastic surgery background, lifestyle collage remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725530/plastic-surgery-background-lifestyle-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseNIH- NCI cancer researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364593/nih-nci-cancer-researchFree Image from public domain license