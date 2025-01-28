rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dr. Close, Medical Officer at Kennedy International Airport in New York City checks a passenger for signs of chicken pox
Save
Edit Image
hospitalfacepeoplebuildingmanvintagedoctorpublic domain
Health checkup packages Instagram post template, editable text
Health checkup packages Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Medical officer examining the throat of a French civilian
Medical officer examining the throat of a French civilian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11379822/medical-officer-examining-the-throat-french-civilianFree Image from public domain license
Men's health package Facebook post template
Men's health package Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062752/mens-health-package-facebook-post-templateView license
The Village Doctor
The Village Doctor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415672/the-village-doctorFree Image from public domain license
Health check-up Instagram post template, editable text
Health check-up Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939342/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doctor examining a baby
Doctor examining a baby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347868/doctor-examining-babyFree Image from public domain license
Health check-up Instagram post template, editable text
Health check-up Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941859/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bathing the baby
Bathing the baby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357907/bathing-the-babyFree Image from public domain license
Health check up poster template, editable text & design
Health check up poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121870/health-check-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Doctor by Sir Luke Fildes
The Doctor by Sir Luke Fildes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425693/the-doctor-sir-luke-fildesFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare & hospitals Facebook post template
Healthcare & hospitals Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063429/healthcare-hospitals-facebook-post-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Gas patients of Ward No. 7
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Gas patients of Ward No. 7
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11333393/photo-image-hospital-face-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare & hospitals Facebook post template
Healthcare & hospitals Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063421/healthcare-hospitals-facebook-post-templateView license
Mother, nurse, and doctor work together in well-child care
Mother, nurse, and doctor work together in well-child care
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436137/mother-nurse-and-doctor-work-together-well-child-careFree Image from public domain license
Online doctor Instagram post template, editable text
Online doctor Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397398/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Operating Theatre: Brooklyn Memorial Hospital for Women and Children by Jane Hodson
Operating Theatre: Brooklyn Memorial Hospital for Women and Children by Jane Hodson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11355295/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
General hospital Instagram post template, editable text
General hospital Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460203/general-hospital-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U.S. Army. Base Hospital No.88, Savenay, France: Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Department
U.S. Army. Base Hospital No.88, Savenay, France: Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Department
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458461/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Doctor's appointment Instagram post template, editable design and text
Doctor's appointment Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051590/doctors-appointmentView license
Child care clinic
Child care clinic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358019/child-care-clinicFree Image from public domain license
Hiring doctors & nurses Facebook post template
Hiring doctors & nurses Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428550/hiring-doctors-nurses-facebook-post-templateView license
Medical Officer treats injured soldier
Medical Officer treats injured soldier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11350492/medical-officer-treats-injured-soldierFree Image from public domain license
Medical center Facebook post template
Medical center Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395402/medical-center-facebook-post-templateView license
A Board Of Health Doctor In A New York Tenement by W A Rogers
A Board Of Health Doctor In A New York Tenement by W A Rogers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374782/board-health-doctor-new-york-tenement-rogersFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare center Instagram post template, editable text
Healthcare center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467560/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Home health care
Home health care
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357972/home-health-careFree Image from public domain license
Orthopedic healthcare Instagram post template, editable text
Orthopedic healthcare Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921018/orthopedic-healthcare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Delegation from the People's Rebublic of China visits NIH, October 13-14, 1972
Delegation from the People's Rebublic of China visits NIH, October 13-14, 1972
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11356935/delegation-from-the-peoples-rebublic-china-visits-nih-october-13-14-1972Free Image from public domain license
Doctor sitting with a patient, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Doctor sitting with a patient, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528279/doctor-sitting-with-patient-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Visiting nurse checks the blood pressure of a Navajo Indian
Visiting nurse checks the blood pressure of a Navajo Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415078/visiting-nurse-checks-the-blood-pressure-navajo-indianFree Image from public domain license
Health check up social story template, editable Instagram design
Health check up social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121872/health-check-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
U.S. Army. Hospital Center, Rimacourt, France: Patient and French friends
U.S. Army. Hospital Center, Rimacourt, France: Patient and French friends
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450850/us-army-hospital-center-rimacourt-france-patient-and-french-friendsFree Image from public domain license
Health check up blog banner template, editable text
Health check up blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121864/health-check-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Storytime in the Children's Ward at Mary Thompson Hospital
Storytime in the Children's Ward at Mary Thompson Hospital
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11363020/storytime-the-childrens-ward-mary-thompson-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare Services blog banner template
Healthcare Services blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065201/healthcare-services-blog-banner-templateView license
U.S. Marine Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland: Personnel- Hospital Staff
U.S. Marine Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland: Personnel- Hospital Staff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11327955/us-marine-hospital-baltimore-maryland-personnel-hospital-staffFree Image from public domain license
Medical center blog banner template
Medical center blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065202/medical-center-blog-banner-templateView license
Egyptian army and civilian medical leaders visit an American hospital in Egypt to view the treatment of American soldiers
Egyptian army and civilian medical leaders visit an American hospital in Egypt to view the treatment of American soldiers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11348566/photo-image-background-hospital-faceFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare center Instagram post template, editable text
Healthcare center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12122956/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Taking a medical history by Rebecca Snyder
Taking a medical history by Rebecca Snyder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433422/taking-medical-history-rebecca-snyderFree Image from public domain license