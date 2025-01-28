Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehospitalfacepeoplebuildingmanvintagedoctorpublic domainDr. Close, Medical Officer at Kennedy International Airport in New York City checks a passenger for signs of chicken poxOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1190 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2333 x 2353 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMedical officer examining the throat of a French civilianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11379822/medical-officer-examining-the-throat-french-civilianFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health package Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062752/mens-health-package-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Village Doctorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415672/the-village-doctorFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939342/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoctor examining a babyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347868/doctor-examining-babyFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941859/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBathing the babyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357907/bathing-the-babyFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121870/health-check-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Doctor by Sir Luke Fildeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425693/the-doctor-sir-luke-fildesFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare & hospitals Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063429/healthcare-hospitals-facebook-post-templateView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Gas patients of Ward No. 7https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11333393/photo-image-hospital-face-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare & hospitals Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063421/healthcare-hospitals-facebook-post-templateView licenseMother, nurse, and doctor work together in well-child carehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436137/mother-nurse-and-doctor-work-together-well-child-careFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397398/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOperating Theatre: Brooklyn Memorial Hospital for Women and Children by Jane Hodsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11355295/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral hospital Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460203/general-hospital-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No.88, Savenay, France: Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Departmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458461/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor's appointment Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051590/doctors-appointmentView licenseChild care clinichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358019/child-care-clinicFree Image from public domain licenseHiring doctors & nurses Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428550/hiring-doctors-nurses-facebook-post-templateView licenseMedical Officer treats injured soldierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11350492/medical-officer-treats-injured-soldierFree Image from public domain licenseMedical center Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395402/medical-center-facebook-post-templateView licenseA Board Of Health Doctor In A New York Tenement by W A Rogershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374782/board-health-doctor-new-york-tenement-rogersFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467560/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHome health carehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357972/home-health-careFree Image from public domain licenseOrthopedic healthcare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921018/orthopedic-healthcare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDelegation from the People's Rebublic of China visits NIH, October 13-14, 1972https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11356935/delegation-from-the-peoples-rebublic-china-visits-nih-october-13-14-1972Free Image from public domain licenseDoctor sitting with a patient, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528279/doctor-sitting-with-patient-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseVisiting nurse checks the blood pressure of a Navajo Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415078/visiting-nurse-checks-the-blood-pressure-navajo-indianFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121872/health-check-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseU.S. Army. Hospital Center, Rimacourt, France: Patient and French friendshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450850/us-army-hospital-center-rimacourt-france-patient-and-french-friendsFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121864/health-check-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseStorytime in the Children's Ward at Mary Thompson Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11363020/storytime-the-childrens-ward-mary-thompson-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare Services blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065201/healthcare-services-blog-banner-templateView licenseU.S. Marine Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland: Personnel- Hospital Staffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11327955/us-marine-hospital-baltimore-maryland-personnel-hospital-staffFree Image from public domain licenseMedical center blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065202/medical-center-blog-banner-templateView licenseEgyptian army and civilian medical leaders visit an American hospital in Egypt to view the treatment of American soldiershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11348566/photo-image-background-hospital-faceFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12122956/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTaking a medical history by Rebecca Snyderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433422/taking-medical-history-rebecca-snyderFree Image from public domain license