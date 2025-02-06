Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit ImagedoganimalfacepeoplemanmobilevintagecarMobile immunization clinics combined a loudspeaker system with vaccines for hard-to-reach populationsOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 897 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3098 x 2317 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTraveling with pets poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499351/traveling-with-pets-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA PHS nurse ... vaccinating a native girl in the "bush" country of Liberiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11365554/phs-nurse-vaccinating-native-girl-the-bush-country-liberiaFree Image from public domain licenseDog vacation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499355/dog-vacation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFamily receives inoculations against typhoid feverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369466/family-receives-inoculations-against-typhoid-feverFree Image from public domain licenseDogs Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493189/dogs-facebook-story-templateView licenseMedical exam - infant through age twelvehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436069/medical-exam-infant-through-age-twelveFree Image from public domain licenseDog & pet-friendly restaurants Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493172/dog-pet-friendly-restaurants-facebook-story-templateView licenseMedical exam - infant through age twelvehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436075/medical-exam-infant-through-age-twelveFree Image from public domain license3D newly wed couple, wedding editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397040/newly-wed-couple-wedding-editable-remixView licenseNurse administering an immunization shot to a babyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11349454/nurse-administering-immunization-shot-babyFree Image from public domain licenseComing soon Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493243/coming-soon-instagram-post-templateView licenseArmy Nurse in a camp for Polish Displaced persons in Bensheim, Germanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11353028/army-nurse-camp-for-polish-displaced-persons-bensheim-germanyFree Image from public domain licenseRealistic t-shirt editable mockup, casual apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12480462/realistic-t-shirt-editable-mockup-casual-apparelView licenseA vaccination station in Connaught, Irelandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407175/vaccination-station-connaught-irelandFree Image from public domain licenseBe a leader Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596854/leader-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseVaccinating the poor by Jr Sol Eytingehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373420/vaccinating-the-poor-sol-eytingeFree Image from public domain licensePet-friendly spaces presentation templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13886207/pet-friendly-spaces-presentation-templateView licenseLa vaccination gratuite a Paris by J Scalberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373425/vaccination-gratuite-paris-scalbertFree Image from public domain licenseDog lovers poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7514917/dog-lovers-poster-template-editable-textView licenseA Clinical Center physician prepares an injection for a young patienthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345843/clinical-center-physician-prepares-injection-for-young-patientFree Image from public domain licenseWoman with dog vintage illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670885/woman-with-dog-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseExhibit display with posters on immunization and pinwormshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510683/exhibit-display-with-posters-immunization-and-pinwormsFree Image from public domain licenseDog lovers flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7514935/dog-lovers-flyer-template-editable-textView licenseSurgeon General Parran in front of a mobile syphilis trailerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510912/surgeon-general-parran-front-mobile-syphilis-trailerFree Image from public domain licenseHorse club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623089/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRichmond Borough President Robert Connor receives the symbolic first flu shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372496/richmond-borough-president-robert-connor-receives-the-symbolic-first-flu-shotFree Image from public domain licensePet adoption Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479823/pet-adoption-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHealth Clinic, Managua, Nicaraguahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11353090/health-clinic-managua-nicaraguaFree Image from public domain licenseRetro craft collage editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12753921/retro-craft-collage-editable-design-community-remixView licenseStaff physician of the WHO vaccinates a youngster against smallpox by means of a jet injectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510419/photo-image-face-medicine-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable people walking dogs design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15364544/editable-people-walking-dogs-design-element-setView licenseA collage of well known personages who gave publicity and support to a chest X-ray campaign in Los Angeleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432054/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable people walking dogs design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15364068/editable-people-walking-dogs-design-element-setView licenseA visit from the Indian Health Servicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415125/visit-from-the-indian-health-serviceFree Image from public domain licenseDog lovers Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7514932/dog-lovers-facebook-story-template-editable-textView licenseProviding oral polio vaccine to children in Africahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510433/providing-oral-polio-vaccine-children-africaFree Image from public domain licenseTraveling with pets poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13274852/traveling-with-pets-poster-templateView licenseParker Dooley, M.D: A New Generation of Physicianshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11366162/parker-dooley-md-new-generation-physiciansFree Image from public domain licenseEditable people walking dogs design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15365528/editable-people-walking-dogs-design-element-setView licenseThe Peoples Free Dispensary, Portland, Oregonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373722/the-peoples-free-dispensary-portland-oregonFree Image from public domain license