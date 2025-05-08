Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundplantpersonartmanwallpublic domainillustrationMort De MasaccioOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 795 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2341 x 3534 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseLa consultation by Charles Etienne Pierre Mottehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375408/consultation-charles-etienne-pierre-motteFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLe Mari Malade by A Maurinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374777/mari-malade-maurinFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLe Mari Maladehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374772/mari-maladeFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseMurder of Edith Cavellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438646/murder-edith-cavellFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer and sheep, agriculture paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617287/farmer-and-sheep-agriculture-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseCôt ou tard la vérité se découvre by Jacques Etienne Victor Aragohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377020/cot-tard-verite-decouvre-jacques-etienne-victor-aragoFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592045/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseSanos y enfermos by Francisco Goyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375762/sanos-enfermos-francisco-goyaFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592021/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseAliéné en démence by Étienne Esquirolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11341953/aliene-demence-etienne-esquirolFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man png holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591959/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseManiaque, pendant l'accès et après la guérison by Étienne Esquirolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11341934/maniaque-pendant-lacces-apres-guerison-etienne-esquirolFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591973/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseQue c'est bête! finis donc! by Charles Philiponhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376307/que-cest-bete-finis-donc-charles-philiponFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591963/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseVue du Bâtiment des Eaux minêrales by A X Leprincehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373484/vue-batiment-des-eaux-minerales-leprinceFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteers holding environment signs editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11522122/volunteers-holding-environment-signs-editable-mockupView licenseLa Colère by Louis Léopold Boillyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374941/colere-louis-leopold-boillyFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame editable mockup, man decorating wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825407/photo-frame-editable-mockup-man-decorating-wallView licenseLa folie by Charles Aubryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426596/folie-charles-aubryFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame editable mockup, realistic interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12181059/photo-frame-editable-mockup-realistic-interiorView licenseLe malade imaginaire by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425381/malade-imaginaire-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseBuilding wall editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11540361/building-wall-editable-mockupView licenseThe Plague by N Poussinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373301/the-plague-poussinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable man in living room, Japanese remixed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790354/editable-man-living-room-japanese-remixed-designView licensePublic Health - Egypthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11338013/public-health-egyptFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction ahead poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395136/construction-ahead-poster-templateView licenseBritannia between Death and Doctor's: Death may decide, when Doctor's disagree by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375597/image-hand-face-bookFree Image from public domain licensePolo shirt mockup, editable brick wall designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8835172/polo-shirt-mockup-editable-brick-wall-designView licenseLe Médecin Du Roi De Perse by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375920/medecin-roi-perse-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLypémaniaque by Étienne Esquirolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11341879/lypemaniaque-etienne-esquirolFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, man decorating wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825387/photo-frame-mockup-man-decorating-wallView licenseLes Hydropathes: Deuxième Traitement.- Immersion, Submersion et Contorsion! by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375916/image-cartoon-face-woodenFree Image from public domain licenseA casual business man looking at a marketing planhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912225/casual-business-man-looking-marketing-planView licenseL'Hiver by Louis Léopold Boillyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375065/lhiver-louis-leopold-boillyFree Image from public domain license