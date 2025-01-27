Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonchurchartbuildingfurnituredesignskeletonpublic domainTheatre Of AnatomyOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 815 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2424 x 3568 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHaunted House poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12461468/haunted-house-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSurrey Institution by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404853/surrey-institution-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain licenseHaunted House Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517121/haunted-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOperating theaterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425260/operating-theaterFree Image from public domain licenseHaunted House blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517120/haunted-house-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCollegium Chirurgicum Amstelaedamense: Theatrum Anatomicum 1690https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358023/collegium-chirurgicum-amstelaedamense-theatrum-anatomicum-1690Free Image from public domain licenseChurches poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492399/churches-poster-templateView licenseChelsea Hospital by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404860/chelsea-hospital-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain licenseHaunted House Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517122/haunted-house-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseA sky-lit anatomy theatre with anatomical specimens in jars and a suspended skeleton. Colour acquatint by J. C. Stadler…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13978166/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain licenseChurches poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559882/churches-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAnnual Dinner of the Governors of Bridewell and Bethlem Hospitals, in the Hall, Bridewellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439413/image-hospitals-people-churchFree Image from public domain licenseTogether we pray blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786815/together-pray-blog-banner-templateView licenseCadavers and studentshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372808/cadavers-and-studentsFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Church concert post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828914/christmas-church-concert-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseA sky-lit anatomy theatre with anatomical specimens in jars and a suspended skeleton. Colour acquatint by J. C. Stadler…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13960874/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710063/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseInterior view of Chapel Ward, U. S. A. General Hospital, Central Park, New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11410721/interior-view-chapel-ward-general-hospital-central-park-new-yorkFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Church Concert blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111675/christmas-church-concert-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No.29, Tottenham, England: Enlisted men's mess hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11470475/us-army-base-hospital-no29-tottenham-england-enlisted-mens-mess-hallFree Image from public domain licenseWorship service blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428213/worship-service-blog-banner-templateView licenseSurrey Institutionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414103/surrey-institutionFree Image from public domain licenseVampires unveiled post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12604220/vampires-unveiled-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseBarber Surgeons Hall: The Company admitting a New Memberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11354528/barber-surgeons-hall-the-company-admitting-new-memberFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220751/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseChemical Laboratory and Lecture Room by Robert Harehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335977/chemical-laboratory-and-lecture-room-robert-hareFree Image from public domain licenseVampires unveiled poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464367/vampires-unveiled-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWashington Medical College by Alexander Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11380433/washington-medical-college-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseAlchemy room witch fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663718/alchemy-room-witch-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseU. S. Base Hospital Number 3, Vauclaire, France: Interior of chapel used as men's mess hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420709/photo-image-hospital-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 41, Paris, France: Mess hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455530/army-base-hospital-number-41-paris-france-mess-hallFree Image from public domain licenseArt and mental health Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206898/art-and-mental-health-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licensePadova - Universita, Teatro Anatomico antico di Fabrizio d'Acquapendente (1594)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377431/padova-universita-teatro-anatomico-antico-fabrizio-dacquapendente-1594Free Image from public domain licenseChristian community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496656/christian-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnatomy-History: Anatomical Theatre at Leiden Univ.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11337561/anatomy-history-anatomical-theatre-leiden-univFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710091/christian-community-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseThe examination of a young surgeon by George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425312/the-examination-young-surgeon-george-cruikshankFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206906/vintage-collection-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseAnatomy of the circulatory system with illustration of blood transfusion from animal to man by Pietro Berettinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11338978/image-heart-dog-animalFree Image from public domain license