Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageflowershandfacepersonvintagenaturepublic domainillustrationUse Dunbar's Diarrhoea MixtureOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 715 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2120 x 3560 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseDunbar's Diarrhoea Mixturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427802/dunbars-diarrhoea-mixtureFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hand holding rose collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633882/vintage-hand-holding-rose-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseSolucion Pautauberge contra la toshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511219/solucion-pautauberge-contra-tosFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTell it to othershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427856/tell-othersFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hand holding rose collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801452/vintage-hand-holding-rose-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseWhat-worries her?: she is trying to solve the Cas-Car-Ria problemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372968/what-worries-her-she-trying-solve-the-cas-car-ria-problemFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hand holding rose collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642106/vintage-hand-holding-rose-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseBurdock Blood Bittershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372914/burdock-blood-bittersFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hand holding rose collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642108/vintage-hand-holding-rose-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseCerisier sauvage d'hypophosphites malt et extrait de d'huile de foie de morue forme "Préparation Wampole": nutritive…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11312246/image-plant-tree-faceFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseWampole's Preparation: tropicalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511564/wampoles-preparation-tropicalFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vintage hand holding rose illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642109/png-adult-close-up-collageView licensePeculiar medicinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413486/peculiar-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDr. Morse's Compound Syrup of Yellow Dock Roothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429074/dr-morses-compound-syrup-yellow-dock-rootFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licensePresented by Van Riper & Co., Druggists: Risley's Extract Witch Hazelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372963/presented-van-riper-co-druggists-risleys-extract-witch-hazelFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541956/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDr. R.C. Flower's Nerve Pillshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373151/dr-rc-flowers-nerve-pillsFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574291/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSafe Curehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427816/safe-cureFree Image from public domain licenseFresh air png, hand presenting leaf & cloud editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346769/png-aesthetic-air-botanicalView licenseCerezo silvestre hipofosfitos y malta con los principios activos medicinales del aceite de hígado de bacalao, forman un…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511051/image-leaf-plant-treeFree Image from public domain licenseHand holding leaf, editable clean air collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346800/hand-holding-leaf-editable-clean-air-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAlways keep it in the househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511521/always-keep-the-houseFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePreparación de Wampole: windmillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511118/preparacion-wampole-windmillFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseDr. Kilmer's: it costs nothing to tryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372965/dr-kilmers-costs-nothing-tryFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715377/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGombault's Caustic Balsamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407353/gombaults-caustic-balsamFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715400/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCushman's Menthol Inhalerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427805/cushmans-menthol-inhalerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580757/png-adult-animal-wing-artView licenseVibrona the ideal tonic wine: refreshes the strong, restores the weak, revives the depressedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511486/image-background-crown-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseThe problem: Cas=Car=Riahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372966/the-problem-cascarriaFree Image from public domain license