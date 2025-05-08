rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Rich and poor use: Porters Cough Balsam
Save
Edit Image
facebookmedicinepersonartvintagefurniturepublic domain
Nurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.
Nurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kemp's Balsam: for the throat & lungs : the great cough remedy
Kemp's Balsam: for the throat & lungs : the great cough remedy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511479/kemps-balsam-for-the-throat-lungs-the-great-cough-remedyFree Image from public domain license
Woman working on laptop , editable oil painting
Woman working on laptop , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785638/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView license
Ayer's Ague Cure: is warranted to cure fever & ague and all malarial disorders
Ayer's Ague Cure: is warranted to cure fever & ague and all malarial disorders
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429137/ayers-ague-cure-warranted-cure-fever-ague-and-all-malarial-disordersFree Image from public domain license
Vintage books Facebook post template
Vintage books Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060902/vintage-books-facebook-post-templateView license
Solucion Pautauberge contra la tos
Solucion Pautauberge contra la tos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511219/solucion-pautauberge-contra-tosFree Image from public domain license
Dreams begin on page one mobile wallpaper, editable design
Dreams begin on page one mobile wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611731/dreams-begin-page-one-mobile-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Risley's Extract Witch Hazel
Risley's Extract Witch Hazel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372975/risleys-extract-witch-hazelFree Image from public domain license
Read more Instagram post template, editable text
Read more Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478724/read-more-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Thorn's Vegetable Cough Cure
Thorn's Vegetable Cough Cure
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11435831/thorns-vegetable-cough-cureFree Image from public domain license
Books Instagram post template, editable text
Books Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539037/books-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dr. Kilmer's: it costs nothing to try
Dr. Kilmer's: it costs nothing to try
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372965/dr-kilmers-costs-nothing-tryFree Image from public domain license
Health natural organic Instagram post template
Health natural organic Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776904/health-natural-organic-instagram-post-templateView license
Owbridge's Lung Tonic: cures coughs, colds : sailor boy
Owbridge's Lung Tonic: cures coughs, colds : sailor boy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511526/owbridges-lung-tonic-cures-coughs-colds-sailor-boyFree Image from public domain license
Family medicine blog banner template, editable text
Family medicine blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12544462/family-medicine-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Moore's Throat & Lung Lozenges: the favorites
Moore's Throat & Lung Lozenges: the favorites
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413488/moores-throat-lung-lozenges-the-favoritesFree Image from public domain license
Read more blog banner template, editable text
Read more blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460951/read-more-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Ayer's Cherry Pectoral: Cures Colds, Coughs & All Diseases of the Throat and LungsCollection:Images from the History of…
Ayer's Cherry Pectoral: Cures Colds, Coughs & All Diseases of the Throat and LungsCollection:Images from the History of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654811/image-face-hand-plantFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Scott & Bowne's Palatable Castor Oil
Scott & Bowne's Palatable Castor Oil
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413081/scott-bownes-palatable-castor-oilFree Image from public domain license
Open book mockup, editable design
Open book mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195641/open-book-mockup-editable-designView license
The great Sierra Kidney and Liver Cure: you will never regret trying
The great Sierra Kidney and Liver Cure: you will never regret trying
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427981/the-great-sierra-kidney-and-liver-cure-you-will-never-regret-tryingFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Ayer's cherry pectoral for the cure of coughs, colds, asthma, croup, bronchitis, whooping cough, and consumption / prepared…
Ayer's cherry pectoral for the cure of coughs, colds, asthma, croup, bronchitis, whooping cough, and consumption / prepared…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14015013/image-paper-person-newspaperFree Image from public domain license
Book club blog banner template, editable text
Book club blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460900/book-club-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Beaufoy's instant cure for the toothache by Orrin Smith
Beaufoy's instant cure for the toothache by Orrin Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377494/beaufoys-instant-cure-for-the-toothache-orrin-smithFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable design
Picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13212308/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
"Words of comfort"
"Words of comfort"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424452/words-comfortFree Image from public domain license
Open book mockup, editable design
Open book mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790423/open-book-mockup-editable-designView license
Dr. R.C. Flower's Nerve Pills
Dr. R.C. Flower's Nerve Pills
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373151/dr-rc-flowers-nerve-pillsFree Image from public domain license
Literature Instagram post template, editable text
Literature Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478921/literature-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Thorn's Vegetable Cough Cure
Thorn's Vegetable Cough Cure
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11435827/thorns-vegetable-cough-cureFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ayer's Ague Cure: is warranted to cure all malarial disorders
Ayer's Ague Cure: is warranted to cure all malarial disorders
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427804/ayers-ague-cure-warranted-cure-all-malarial-disordersFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book element set, editable design
Vintage book element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000871/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView license
Wistar's Balsam of Wild Cherry for coughs and all lung diseases
Wistar's Balsam of Wild Cherry for coughs and all lung diseases
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906518/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Book row element set, editable design
Book row element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000746/book-row-element-set-editable-designView license
Cure for Opium habit: Advertisement for Theriaki
Cure for Opium habit: Advertisement for Theriaki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11341046/cure-for-opium-habit-advertisement-for-theriakiFree Image from public domain license
Caucasian woman on the phone, editable design
Caucasian woman on the phone, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887814/caucasian-woman-the-phone-editable-designView license
Dr. Morse's Compound Syrup of Yellow Dock Root
Dr. Morse's Compound Syrup of Yellow Dock Root
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429074/dr-morses-compound-syrup-yellow-dock-rootFree Image from public domain license