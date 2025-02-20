rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
New York City.-The Hospital Ambulance Service-An Accident To A Factory-Hand
Save
Edit Image
handhospitalpersonartmanvintagefurniturefactory
Startup business man working on laptop
Startup business man working on laptop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915156/startup-business-man-working-laptopView license
Ambulances- Horsedrawn: Attendants placing wounded into ambulance
Ambulances- Horsedrawn: Attendants placing wounded into ambulance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11411191/ambulances-horsedrawn-attendants-placing-wounded-into-ambulanceFree Image from public domain license
3D carpenter workshop editable remix
3D carpenter workshop editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394599/carpenter-workshop-editable-remixView license
Ambulances: French motorcycle ambulance with driver, attendants and patient
Ambulances: French motorcycle ambulance with driver, attendants and patient
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11410584/ambulances-french-motorcycle-ambulance-with-driver-attendants-and-patientFree Image from public domain license
3D carpenter workshop editable remix
3D carpenter workshop editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458058/carpenter-workshop-editable-remixView license
U.S. Army General Hospital No. 36, Detroit, Michigan: Unloading patients
U.S. Army General Hospital No. 36, Detroit, Michigan: Unloading patients
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471050/us-army-general-hospital-no-36-detroit-michigan-unloading-patientsFree Image from public domain license
Hospital workers, hospital remix, editable design
Hospital workers, hospital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416322/hospital-workers-hospital-remix-editable-designView license
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 326, Royaumiex, France: Trucks used to transport gassed patients
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 326, Royaumiex, France: Trucks used to transport gassed patients
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11464974/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
White board editable mockup
White board editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529979/white-board-editable-mockupView license
U.S. Army. Base Hospital No.33, Portsmouth, England: Sight-seeing parties visiting
U.S. Army. Base Hospital No.33, Portsmouth, England: Sight-seeing parties visiting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11442097/photo-image-hospital-people-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Men's health Facebook post template, editable design
Men's health Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682731/mens-health-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Ambulance Des Blesses: 29 Juillet 1830. Cour du Palais Royal by Eugène Lami
Ambulance Des Blesses: 29 Juillet 1830. Cour du Palais Royal by Eugène Lami
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373200/ambulance-des-blesses-juillet-1830-cour-palais-royal-eugene-lamiFree Image from public domain license
Men's health poster template, editable text and design
Men's health poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539506/mens-health-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Presbyterian Hospital, New York City, N.Y: 1899 Ambulance
Presbyterian Hospital, New York City, N.Y: 1899 Ambulance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11328752/presbyterian-hospital-new-york-city-ny-1899-ambulanceFree Image from public domain license
Health checkup Instagram post template, editable text
Health checkup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481140/health-checkup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ambulances: Wounded soldiers unloaded at 15th Field Hospital near Montreuil, France
Ambulances: Wounded soldiers unloaded at 15th Field Hospital near Montreuil, France
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11410806/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Vaccine research, medical photo collage, editable design
Vaccine research, medical photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903490/vaccine-research-medical-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Airplane ambulance: Scott Field, Bellville, Illinois - airplane ambulance placed in service, September 14, 1918, showing…
Airplane ambulance: Scott Field, Bellville, Illinois - airplane ambulance placed in service, September 14, 1918, showing…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11320142/photo-image-airplane-person-manFree Image from public domain license
PNG element vaccine research, medical photo collage, editable design
PNG element vaccine research, medical photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895786/png-element-vaccine-research-medical-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Ambulances - horse drawn: Larrey's "Flying Ambulance"
Ambulances - horse drawn: Larrey's "Flying Ambulance"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11410856/ambulances-horse-drawn-larreys-flying-ambulanceFree Image from public domain license
Men's health Instagram post template
Men's health Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602272/mens-health-instagram-post-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross: Emergency case being carried into ARC Naval Hospital
U.S. American National Red Cross: Emergency case being carried into ARC Naval Hospital
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11412144/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Wooden architecture poster template
Wooden architecture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038873/wooden-architecture-poster-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross: Nurses loading patient onto ambulance at Base Hospital No. 1
U.S. American National Red Cross: Nurses loading patient onto ambulance at Base Hospital No. 1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11412186/photo-image-hospital-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
Accident insurance Instagram post template
Accident insurance Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537426/accident-insurance-instagram-post-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross: American wounded arrive at ARC Hospital
U.S. American National Red Cross: American wounded arrive at ARC Hospital
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11411976/us-american-national-red-cross-american-wounded-arrive-arc-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Accident insurance poster template, editable text and design
Accident insurance poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12583031/accident-insurance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Ambulance of the American Hospital--Lycée Pasteur--Neuilly-Paris: 5, La visite du Mèdecin = The morning rounds
Ambulance of the American Hospital--Lycée Pasteur--Neuilly-Paris: 5, La visite du Mèdecin = The morning rounds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408342/photo-image-hospital-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Vaccine research, medical photo collage, editable design
Vaccine research, medical photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918950/vaccine-research-medical-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Hospital Ships: Ward on The Start
Hospital Ships: Ward on The Start
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11338444/hospital-ships-ward-the-startFree Image from public domain license
Men's health blog banner template, editable text
Men's health blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539455/mens-health-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
American Red Cross Hospital, Toul, France: Unloading wounded
American Red Cross Hospital, Toul, France: Unloading wounded
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439170/american-red-cross-hospital-toul-france-unloading-woundedFree Image from public domain license
Men's health blog banner template, editable text
Men's health blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539458/mens-health-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Great Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Nurse and patients
Great Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Nurse and patients
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334691/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Health check up poster template, editable text & design
Health check up poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121870/health-check-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
U.S. Army Evacuation Hospital No. 1, Sebastopol, France: Loading wounded men into ambulances which carry them to the…
U.S. Army Evacuation Hospital No. 1, Sebastopol, France: Loading wounded men into ambulances which carry them to the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11451792/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Office syndrome diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
Office syndrome diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940865/office-syndrome-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView license
A German litter on the hospital boat Grand Duchus "Maria", Harbin
A German litter on the hospital boat Grand Duchus "Maria", Harbin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369925/german-litter-the-hospital-boat-grand-duchus-maria-harbinFree Image from public domain license
Doctor's appointment poster template, editable text and design
Doctor's appointment poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12480029/doctors-appointment-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A German litter on the hospital boat Grand Duchus "Maria", Harbin
A German litter on the hospital boat Grand Duchus "Maria", Harbin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370832/german-litter-the-hospital-boat-grand-duchus-maria-harbinFree Image from public domain license