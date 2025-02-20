Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagehandhospitalpersonartmanvintagefurniturefactoryNew York City.-The Hospital Ambulance Service-An Accident To A Factory-HandOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 783 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3664 x 2392 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarStartup business man working on laptophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915156/startup-business-man-working-laptopView licenseAmbulances- Horsedrawn: Attendants placing wounded into ambulancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11411191/ambulances-horsedrawn-attendants-placing-wounded-into-ambulanceFree Image from public domain license3D carpenter workshop editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394599/carpenter-workshop-editable-remixView licenseAmbulances: French motorcycle ambulance with driver, attendants and patienthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11410584/ambulances-french-motorcycle-ambulance-with-driver-attendants-and-patientFree Image from public domain license3D carpenter workshop editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458058/carpenter-workshop-editable-remixView licenseU.S. Army General Hospital No. 36, Detroit, Michigan: Unloading patientshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471050/us-army-general-hospital-no-36-detroit-michigan-unloading-patientsFree Image from public domain licenseHospital workers, hospital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416322/hospital-workers-hospital-remix-editable-designView licenseU.S. Army Field Hospital No. 326, Royaumiex, France: Trucks used to transport gassed patientshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11464974/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWhite board editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529979/white-board-editable-mockupView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No.33, Portsmouth, England: Sight-seeing parties visitinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11442097/photo-image-hospital-people-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682731/mens-health-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseAmbulance Des Blesses: 29 Juillet 1830. Cour du Palais Royal by Eugène Lamihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373200/ambulance-des-blesses-juillet-1830-cour-palais-royal-eugene-lamiFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539506/mens-health-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresbyterian Hospital, New York City, N.Y: 1899 Ambulancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11328752/presbyterian-hospital-new-york-city-ny-1899-ambulanceFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481140/health-checkup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAmbulances: Wounded soldiers unloaded at 15th Field Hospital near Montreuil, Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11410806/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVaccine research, medical photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903490/vaccine-research-medical-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseAirplane ambulance: Scott Field, Bellville, Illinois - airplane ambulance placed in service, September 14, 1918, showing…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11320142/photo-image-airplane-person-manFree Image from public domain licensePNG element vaccine research, medical photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895786/png-element-vaccine-research-medical-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseAmbulances - horse drawn: Larrey's "Flying Ambulance"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11410856/ambulances-horse-drawn-larreys-flying-ambulanceFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602272/mens-health-instagram-post-templateView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross: Emergency case being carried into ARC Naval Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11412144/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWooden architecture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038873/wooden-architecture-poster-templateView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross: Nurses loading patient onto ambulance at Base Hospital No. 1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11412186/photo-image-hospital-person-crossFree Image from public domain licenseAccident insurance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537426/accident-insurance-instagram-post-templateView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross: American wounded arrive at ARC Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11411976/us-american-national-red-cross-american-wounded-arrive-arc-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseAccident insurance poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12583031/accident-insurance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAmbulance of the American Hospital--Lycée Pasteur--Neuilly-Paris: 5, La visite du Mèdecin = The morning roundshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408342/photo-image-hospital-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseVaccine research, medical photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918950/vaccine-research-medical-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseHospital Ships: Ward on The Starthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11338444/hospital-ships-ward-the-startFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539455/mens-health-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAmerican Red Cross Hospital, Toul, France: Unloading woundedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439170/american-red-cross-hospital-toul-france-unloading-woundedFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539458/mens-health-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGreat Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Nurse and patientshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334691/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121870/health-check-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseU.S. Army Evacuation Hospital No. 1, Sebastopol, France: Loading wounded men into ambulances which carry them to the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11451792/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseOffice syndrome diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940865/office-syndrome-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseA German litter on the hospital boat Grand Duchus "Maria", Harbinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369925/german-litter-the-hospital-boat-grand-duchus-maria-harbinFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor's appointment poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12480029/doctors-appointment-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA German litter on the hospital boat Grand Duchus "Maria", Harbinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370832/german-litter-the-hospital-boat-grand-duchus-maria-harbinFree Image from public domain license