Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacebookpersonartmanvintagedoctorpublic domainHashika otoshibanashi by So sai Ryo koOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 829 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2328 x 3368 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMental health psychiatrist poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853598/mental-health-psychiatrist-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseHashika taiji tawamure no zu by Yoshifuji Utagawahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373877/hashika-taiji-tawamure-yoshifuji-utagawaFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853554/mental-health-psychiatrist-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseRyūkō hashika taisan no zu by Yoshimori Utagawahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373875/ryuko-hashika-taisan-yoshimori-utagawaFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854419/mental-health-psychiatrist-twitter-template-editable-textView licenseIkkatsu shokugariba tojo (1890 (Meiji)) by Kunisada III and Kobayashi Tetsujirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158058/ikkatsu-shokugariba-tojo-1890-meiji-kunisada-iii-and-kobayashi-tetsujiroFree Image from public domain licenseYour health matters Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459599/your-health-matters-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Kinseidohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141753/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854346/mental-health-psychiatrist-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseHarajuku no Yoemon beating a bandit (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Enshuya Matabeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157647/photo-image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121870/health-check-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTraditional Japanese Ukiyo-e arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650100/judanmeFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSawamura Tossho II as Moritaya Akujiro (1866 (late Edo)) by Isekane and Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157931/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKokin haiyu nigao daizen (1863 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142675/kokin-haiyu-nigao-daizen-1863-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseTokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141797/tokaido-gojusan-tsui-ca-1845-1846-late-edo-utagawa-kuniyoshiFree Image from public domain licenseBiochemistry open day Instagram post template, editable modern aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18116437/biochemistry-open-day-instagram-post-template-editable-modern-aesthetic-designView licensePerforming the Spring Pony Dance (1861 (Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142612/performing-the-spring-pony-dance-1861-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseTokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ebiya Rinnosukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141773/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12122956/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Conversation (ca. 1850-1855 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada and Ikekichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141927/conversation-ca-1850-1855-late-edo-konishi-hirosada-and-ikekichiFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseSeichu Oboshi ichidai banashi (ca. 1847-1848 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141821/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916601/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseMishima festival parade (January 6) (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157644/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseYour health matters blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063120/your-health-matters-blog-banner-templateView licenseOsono Begging Her Husband Not to Divorce Her (1860 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Tsujiya Yasubeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142596/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTokyo meisho sanjuroku gisen (1872 (Meiji)) by Ikkei and Manya Sonbeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142961/tokyo-meisho-sanjuroku-gisen-1872-meiji-ikkei-and-manya-sonbeiFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644547/healthcare-center-editable-poster-templateView licenseEdo Murasaki Gojuyon-cho (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III, Kunisato and Moriya Jiheihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142325/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121864/health-check-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSukeshige shows he is cured by lifting a large rock (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157642/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121872/health-check-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseInterior Scene by a Hibachi (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamaguchiya Tobeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142353/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe poet Narihira at Yatsuhashi (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Ibaya Senaburo and Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157683/image-background-book-faceFree Image from public domain license