Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacemedicinepersonartmanpublic domainillustrationgroundA medicine man curing a patient. by Seth EastmanOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 820 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2312 x 3384 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMusic Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040178/music-facebook-post-templateView licenseA Successful Operation By A "Bilbo"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415564/successful-operation-bilboFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA medicine man administering to a patient by Seth Eastmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373876/medicine-man-administering-patient-seth-eastmanFree Image from public domain licenseCannabis store blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516647/cannabis-store-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBrazilian Indians during a burial ceremonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415613/brazilian-indians-during-burial-ceremonyFree Image from public domain licenseCannabis store Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516644/cannabis-store-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePNG Female native american illustration drawing woman.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16707570/png-female-native-american-illustration-drawing-womanView licenseCannabis store poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460124/cannabis-store-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUte Chief Severo and Family (c. 1885, published 1900) by Charles A Nast and Detroit Photographic Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10049606/image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseCannabis store Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516648/cannabis-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMedicine dance of the Winnebagoes by Seth David Eastmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373928/medicine-dance-the-winnebagoes-seth-david-eastmanFree Image from public domain licenseOffice syndrome diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940865/office-syndrome-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseWeisman Collection figure no. 97https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364205/weisman-collection-figure-noFree Image from public domain licenseDiet diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940571/diet-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseMalade que l'on présente à Ixora pour obtenir sa guérisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374119/malade-que-lon-presente-ixora-pour-obtenir-guerisonFree Image from public domain licenseSick diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940006/sick-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseIndian doctor concocting a pot of medicine by Seth Eastmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373934/indian-doctor-concocting-pot-medicine-seth-eastmanFree Image from public domain licenseDiet diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940041/diet-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseMedicine Lodgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11338676/medicine-lodgeFree Image from public domain licenseSick diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940554/sick-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseCultural tradition sharing momenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17336701/cultural-tradition-sharing-momentView licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA priest healing a possessed woman by Pierre Boaistuauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11338572/priest-healing-possessed-woman-pierre-boaistuauFree Image from public domain licenseMedical cannabis poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460132/medical-cannabis-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTwo Sioux Chiefs, a Medicine Man, and a Woman with a Child (1861/1869) by George Catlinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10045851/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseHealth care clinic Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460201/health-care-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePrêtre Médecin de la Terre de Feu by Jacques Grasset de Saint Sauveurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374101/pretre-medecin-terre-feu-jacques-grasset-saint-sauveurFree Image from public domain licenseNurse holding a blood test tubehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914192/nurse-holding-blood-test-tubeView licenseNative American art wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21094209/native-american-art-wallpaperView licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePosture des Iroquoises by Gustave Joseph Witkowskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11435428/posture-des-iroquoises-gustave-joseph-witkowskiFree Image from public domain licenseDrugstore Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947667/drugstore-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNative American art wallpaper for mobilehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18307726/native-american-art-wallpaper-for-mobileView licenseOnline pharmacy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739092/online-pharmacy-poster-templateView licenseA native North American shaman or medicine man healing a patient. Chromolithograph by C. Schuessele after Captain Eastman.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13969739/image-person-medicine-artFree Image from public domain licenseDrugstore Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945322/drugstore-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTraditional indigenous cultural arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15388722/traditional-indigenous-cultural-artView licenseDrugstore Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946898/drugstore-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Traditional indigenous cultural arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15411129/png-traditional-indigenous-cultural-artView license