Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartmansvintagefurniturepublic domainillustrationLe DentisteOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1123 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2496 x 2336 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLe Dentiste Embulant by Pierre Alexandre Willehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377921/dentiste-embulant-pierre-alexandre-willeFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925610/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseLe Baume d'acier by Louis Boillyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377490/baume-dacier-louis-boillyFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925622/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseLe dentiste. Der Zahnarzt by F C Wentzelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377922/dentiste-der-zahnarzt-wentzelFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAnesthesia: "A new era in tooth pulling"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11355878/anesthesia-new-era-tooth-pullingFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseL'Extirpateur de Molaires by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377591/lextirpateur-molaires-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseMen's haircut Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117747/mens-haircut-instagram-post-templateView licenseLe Cabinet d'un Dentiste by Gaudissarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377563/cabinet-dun-dentiste-gaudissartFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDer Zahnbrecher. The Toothdrawerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373707/der-zahnbrecher-the-toothdrawerFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseTransplanting of Teeth by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425377/transplanting-teeth-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Town Tooth Drawerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374218/the-town-tooth-drawerFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925588/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseAn old wife next, with wrapt-up jaw by John Collierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345245/old-wife-next-with-wrapt-up-jaw-john-collierFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people working with a digital tablet in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14911135/business-people-working-with-digital-tablet-meetingView licenseHoni soit qui mal y pense by Henry William Bunburyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374278/honi-soit-qui-mal-pense-henry-william-bunburyFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseInterior view- Field Dental Clinic, Camp Lewis, Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11352630/interior-view-field-dental-clinic-camp-lewis-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566941/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseThe Country Tooth Drawerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374220/the-country-tooth-drawerFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLe mal de dent by Charles Aubryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426410/mal-dent-charles-aubryFree Image from public domain licenseStartup meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914870/startup-meetingView licenseDer Zahnarzt Auf Dem Lande by Adriaen Brouwerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373708/der-zahnarzt-auf-dem-lande-adriaen-brouwerFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseU. S. Army Camp Hospital No. 42, Bar-sur-Aube, France: Dental officehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11449206/army-camp-hospital-no-42-bar-sur-aube-france-dental-officeFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916714/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseChildren - dental carehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432773/children-dental-careFree Image from public domain licenseBarber shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117750/barber-shop-instagram-post-templateView licenseU.S. Army. Camp Hospital No.4, Joinville, France: Dental Infirmaryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461544/us-army-camp-hospital-no4-joinville-france-dental-infirmaryFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman in gray suit having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14938830/businessman-gray-suit-having-meeting-remixView licenseToothpullerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413457/toothpullerFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916735/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licensePublic toothdrawerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373711/public-toothdrawerFree Image from public domain license