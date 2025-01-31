Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartmansvintagedoctorpublic domainillustrationThe Country Doctor, or Farrier turned Tooth DrawerOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 850 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2365 x 3338 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Blacksmith turned Tooth Drawerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374216/the-blacksmith-turned-tooth-drawerFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121870/health-check-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Country Tooth Drawerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374220/the-country-tooth-drawerFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseL'Extirpateur de Molaires by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377591/lextirpateur-molaires-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseAsk your doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467507/ask-your-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIl Cavadenti by Francesco Magiottohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374292/cavadenti-francesco-magiottoFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853598/mental-health-psychiatrist-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseThe Town Tooth Drawerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374218/the-town-tooth-drawerFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853554/mental-health-psychiatrist-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseLe mal de dent by Charles Aubryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426410/mal-dent-charles-aubryFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121872/health-check-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseDer Zahnarzt Auf Dem Lande by Adriaen Brouwerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373708/der-zahnarzt-auf-dem-lande-adriaen-brouwerFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121864/health-check-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAn old wife next, with wrapt-up jaw by John Collierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345245/old-wife-next-with-wrapt-up-jaw-john-collierFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467560/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePublic toothdrawerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373711/public-toothdrawerFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975001/health-check-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseDer Zahnarzt. The Dentist by Gerrit (Gerard) Douhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373732/der-zahnarzt-the-dentist-gerrit-gerard-douFree Image from public domain licenseMental health matters poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11395939/mental-health-matters-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseEasing the Tooth-ach by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377541/easing-the-tooth-ach-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor consultation, editable word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9335671/online-doctor-consultation-editable-word-remixView licenseDer Zahnbrecher. The Toothdrawerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373707/der-zahnbrecher-the-toothdrawerFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854419/mental-health-psychiatrist-twitter-template-editable-textView licenseTooth Extractionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374282/tooth-extractionFree Image from public domain licenseMan wearing disposable suit, digital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123863/man-wearing-disposable-suit-digital-remix-editable-designView licenseLe Dentiste Embulant by Pierre Alexandre Willehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377921/dentiste-embulant-pierre-alexandre-willeFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703164/online-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDe wonderdokter Fophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374627/wonderdokter-fopFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397398/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLe Cabinet d'un Dentiste by Gaudissarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377563/cabinet-dun-dentiste-gaudissartFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12122956/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNow string's put fast on tooth that aches by John Collierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345253/now-strings-put-fast-tooth-that-aches-john-collierFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806912/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePublic toothdrawerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373713/public-toothdrawerFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854346/mental-health-psychiatrist-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseGet Miester kou ie hant by Adriaen Brouwerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413126/get-miester-kou-hant-adriaen-brouwerFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHoni soit qui mal y pense by Henry William Bunburyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374278/honi-soit-qui-mal-pense-henry-william-bunburyFree Image from public domain license