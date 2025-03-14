rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Tooth Extraction
Save
Edit Image
handfacepersonartmanvintagepublic domainillustration
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
L'Extirpateur de Molaires by Charles Émile Jacque
L'Extirpateur de Molaires by Charles Émile Jacque
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377591/lextirpateur-molaires-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Le Dentiste Embulant by Pierre Alexandre Wille
Le Dentiste Embulant by Pierre Alexandre Wille
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377921/dentiste-embulant-pierre-alexandre-willeFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Le Cabinet d'un Dentiste by Gaudissart
Le Cabinet d'un Dentiste by Gaudissart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377563/cabinet-dun-dentiste-gaudissartFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592021/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Inconvénient de tomber sur un opérateur qui travaille avec trop d'activité by Cham
Inconvénient de tomber sur un opérateur qui travaille avec trop d'activité by Cham
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376085/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9556366/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
A short dentist (standing on a stool) extracting a tooth from an extremely tall lady who in her agony kicks over his work…
A short dentist (standing on a stool) extracting a tooth from an extremely tall lady who in her agony kicks over his work…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13953678/image-dogs-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
An old wife next, with wrapt-up jaw by John Collier
An old wife next, with wrapt-up jaw by John Collier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345245/old-wife-next-with-wrapt-up-jaw-john-collierFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man png holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man png holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591959/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
A tooth-drawer extracting a tooth from his patient. Coloured extendable lithograph by F. Bouchot, ca. 1832.
A tooth-drawer extracting a tooth from his patient. Coloured extendable lithograph by F. Bouchot, ca. 1832.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13967236/image-arrow-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591973/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Easing the Tooth-ach by James Gillray
Easing the Tooth-ach by James Gillray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377541/easing-the-tooth-ach-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9510353/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Jocko chez Son Dentiste. No. 11
Jocko chez Son Dentiste. No. 11
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377923/jocko-chez-son-dentiste-noFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591963/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
The Civil Code by Cham
The Civil Code by Cham
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377768/the-civil-code-chamFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592045/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
The Town Tooth Drawer
The Town Tooth Drawer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374218/the-town-tooth-drawerFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ne vous melez, jamais des affairs d'autrui: Ce que l'on voit ici montre ce qu'il en cuit! by Louis Auguste Mathieu Legrand
Ne vous melez, jamais des affairs d'autrui: Ce que l'on voit ici montre ce qu'il en cuit! by Louis Auguste Mathieu Legrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377606/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain license
Napoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Napoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9325428/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView license
A short dentist (standing on a stool) extracting a tooth from an extremely tall lady who in her agony kicks over his work…
A short dentist (standing on a stool) extracting a tooth from an extremely tall lady who in her agony kicks over his work…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13992918/image-dogs-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Napoleon throwing money png, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Napoleon throwing money png, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9344739/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView license
American Dentist by René Préjelan
American Dentist by René Préjelan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377820/american-dentist-rene-prejelanFree Image from public domain license
Napoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Napoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345701/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView license
Tooth extraction by Denis Auguste Marie Raffet
Tooth extraction by Denis Auguste Marie Raffet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377875/tooth-extraction-denis-auguste-marie-raffetFree Image from public domain license
Napoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Napoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345729/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView license
L'erreur n'est pas une cause de nullite de la convention by Cham
L'erreur n'est pas une cause de nullite de la convention by Cham
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377761/lerreur-nest-pas-une-cause-nullite-convention-chamFree Image from public domain license
Napoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Napoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345457/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView license
A tooth-drawer extracting a tooth from his patient. Coloured extendable lithograph by F. Bouchot, ca. 1832.
A tooth-drawer extracting a tooth from his patient. Coloured extendable lithograph by F. Bouchot, ca. 1832.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13954478/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Creative environment paper editable collage art set
Creative environment paper editable collage art set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590631/creative-environment-paper-editable-collage-art-setView license
The Blacksmith turned Tooth Drawer
The Blacksmith turned Tooth Drawer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374216/the-blacksmith-turned-tooth-drawerFree Image from public domain license
Creative environment paper editable collage art set
Creative environment paper editable collage art set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590694/creative-environment-paper-editable-collage-art-setView license
A tooth-drawer proudly holding up a tooth he has just extracted, the patient holding his face sulks in the background.…
A tooth-drawer proudly holding up a tooth he has just extracted, the patient holding his face sulks in the background.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13979920/image-background-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Business success, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
Business success, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9556078/business-success-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Country Doctor, or Farrier turned Tooth Drawer
The Country Doctor, or Farrier turned Tooth Drawer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374226/the-country-doctor-farrier-turned-tooth-drawerFree Image from public domain license