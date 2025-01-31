Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacebookpersonartmanvintagedoctorpublic domainDe wonderdokter FopOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 896 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2264 x 3032 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMental health psychiatrist poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853598/mental-health-psychiatrist-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseOh, You Doctorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377386/oh-you-doctorFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853554/mental-health-psychiatrist-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseRadical Quacks giving a New Constitution to John Bull.! by etcher George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375206/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854419/mental-health-psychiatrist-twitter-template-editable-textView licenseLes mauvais médecins by James Ensorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375537/les-mauvais-medecins-james-ensorFree Image from public domain licenseYour health matters Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459599/your-health-matters-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMetallic-Tractors by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375716/metallic-tractors-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854346/mental-health-psychiatrist-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseSystême de Le Royhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377151/systeme-royFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121870/health-check-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseFrench Generals retiring on account of their health: with Lepaux presiding in the Directorial Dispensary by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414342/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWhich is Right or Regular and Quack opinions on the Flushing Fever by Charles Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376901/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Sailor and the Quack Doctor!! by George Moutard Woodwardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378296/the-sailor-and-the-quack-doctor-george-moutard-woodwardFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseOui, Mesdames, oui, Messieurs, mon art est noble, mon art est grandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378032/oui-mesdames-oui-messieurs-mon-art-est-noble-mon-art-est-grandFree Image from public domain licenseBiochemistry open day Instagram post template, editable modern aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18116437/biochemistry-open-day-instagram-post-template-editable-modern-aesthetic-designView licenseQuack! Der Schatten Und Der Körper by Cornelis Vethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11341049/quack-der-schatten-und-der-korper-cornelis-vethFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseDoctor Pizzaro administering to his patients!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406793/doctor-pizzaro-administering-his-patientsFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12122956/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLe Systeme des Brosses Magnetiques by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375982/systeme-des-brosses-magnetiques-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseDas Narrenschneidenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415612/das-narrenschneidenFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916601/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseQuack by Pillboxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407414/quack-pillboxFree Image from public domain licenseYour health matters blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063120/your-health-matters-blog-banner-templateView licensePhlebotomising John Bull by Sharpshooterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376808/phlebotomising-john-bull-sharpshooterFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Corn Doctors!: A Fair Subjecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377437/the-corn-doctors-fair-subjectFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644547/healthcare-center-editable-poster-templateView licenseNon, Mesdames et Messieurs! ... Je suis chirurgien dentiste et peintre d'enseignes by Gustave Frisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377548/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121864/health-check-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseIt still aches?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377924/still-achesFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121872/health-check-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licensePatent-Medizinenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429370/patent-medizinenFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWonderfully mended: should't sic have known you again by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404844/wonderfully-mended-shouldt-sic-have-known-you-again-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain license