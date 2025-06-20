Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedogfacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationYoung patientOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 990 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2192 x 2656 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLa petite vérolehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426406/petite-veroleFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLa Convalescence by H (Hippolyte) Bellangéhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374837/convalescence-hippolyte-bellangeFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11218981/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEmploi de l'ambrine dans la famille: écorchures, coupures, panaris, contusions, boutons, engelures, brûlures, ulcères…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386834/image-hand-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseRecevez, mon petit mari, le Cadeau de l'amourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376900/recevez-mon-petit-mari-cadeau-lamourFree Image from public domain licenseDog holding needle, editable healthcare collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591117/dog-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBeim Zahnarst by Edouard John E Ravelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374329/beim-zahnarst-edouard-john-ravelFree Image from public domain licenseDog holding needle, editable healthcare collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591109/dog-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLes Hydropathes: Deuxième Traitement.- Immersion, Submersion et Contorsion! by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375916/image-cartoon-face-woodenFree Image from public domain licenseDog holding Christian cross, religion editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591454/png-aesthetic-animal-brownView licenseLe Doigt Coupéhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374840/doigt-coupeFree Image from public domain licensePet quote mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18408497/pet-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseThe Wedding Night, 1780 by johann daniel bagerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936261/the-wedding-night-1780-johann-daniel-bagerFree Image from public domain licenseDog holding needle, editable healthcare collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591126/dog-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePhysical Therapy Department, Deshon General Hospital, Butler, Pennsylvania: Use of rubber balls and sponges for the exercise…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11411856/photo-image-hand-hospital-faceFree Image from public domain licenseDog holding needle, editable healthcare collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9363328/dog-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCôt ou tard la vérité se découvre by Jacques Etienne Victor Aragohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377020/cot-tard-verite-decouvre-jacques-etienne-victor-aragoFree Image from public domain licensePet quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730141/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseAppuyer fort, ça fait rentrer la bosse by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375236/appuyer-fort-ca-fait-rentrer-bosse-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseDog holding gavel, justice scale editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364068/dog-holding-gavel-justice-scale-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseL'Hiver by Louis Léopold Boillyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375065/lhiver-louis-leopold-boillyFree Image from public domain licenseDog walking benefits poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472268/dog-walking-benefits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePhiloprogenitiveness by George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11422302/philoprogenitiveness-george-cruikshankFree Image from public domain licenseWoman sitting with dog, pet animal paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613422/woman-sitting-with-dog-pet-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseLe chirurgien de villagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373614/chirurgien-villageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697507/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseThe Foot Operation, ca. 1636 by adriaen brouwerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980886/the-foot-operation-ca-1636-adriaen-brouwerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseLa Morgue by Jean Henri Marlethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376145/morgue-jean-henri-marletFree Image from public domain licensePet quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730091/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseLe Malade Imaginairehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374852/malade-imaginaireFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseWhen Doctors Disagreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428312/when-doctors-disagreeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJoh. Gelle, Der Artz als Engel by Johann Gellehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415681/joh-gelle-der-artz-als-engel-johann-gelleFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKnowing faculties - language by George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11422186/knowing-faculties-language-george-cruikshankFree Image from public domain license