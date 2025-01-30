Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecatanimalfacewoodenpersonartmanvintageLe Doigt CoupéOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 838 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3368 x 2352 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable streetwear shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12364958/editable-streetwear-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licenseBeim Zahnarst by Edouard John E Ravelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374329/beim-zahnarst-edouard-john-ravelFree Image from public domain licenseCat shelter poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702446/cat-shelter-poster-template-and-designView licenseThe Letter (1816) by Martin Dröllinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9791638/the-letter-1816-martin-drollingFree Image from public domain licenseCat lover Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444129/cat-lover-instagram-post-templateView licenseLe chirurgien de villagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373614/chirurgien-villageFree Image from public domain licenseDaydreamer poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823993/daydreamer-poster-templateView licenseA Butcher Offering a Woman a Glass of Beer, 1639 by david ryckaert iiihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936189/butcher-offering-woman-glass-beer-1639-david-ryckaert-iiiFree Image from public domain licensePet quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630498/pet-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseInterior (1852) by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788007/interior-1852-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseAdopt don't shop poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695686/adopt-dont-shop-poster-template-and-designView licenseLa Première Denthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413131/premiere-dentFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685801/poetry-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseThe new Order of St. Katherine for Nurses by H Woodshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406907/the-new-order-st-katherine-for-nurses-woodsFree Image from public domain licenseCat care Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460969/cat-care-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseA bedridden sick young woman being examined by a doctor, accompanied by her anxious parents. Engraving by F. Engleheart…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14003181/image-dogs-person-bookFree Image from public domain licensePets quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630469/pets-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseA boy has cut his finger which is being treated by his mother, two other siblings hold him back while he resists. Line…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13986622/image-cat-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseNewspaper editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11497599/newspaper-editable-mockupView licenseThe Out-patient's Room in University College Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414176/the-out-patients-room-university-college-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseGrant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView licenseThe City and Country Beaux (c. 1838) by Francis William Edmondshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787929/the-city-and-country-beaux-c-1838-francis-william-edmondsFree Image from public domain licenseWriting quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685788/writing-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseA young sailor has returned to his aged parents after running away to sea. Engraving by Lumb Stocks after Joseph Clark.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13999535/image-person-art-seaFree Image from public domain licensePet store Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11819495/pet-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMother Teaching Child To Say Grace (mid 19th century) by Otto Mengelberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125514/mother-teaching-child-say-grace-mid-19th-century-otto-mengelbergFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFamilienfeier, die Frau schenkt dem Mann ein Glas Wein ein, null by hendrik meyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953109/image-person-illustrated-artFree Image from public domain licenseTourist with wildlife paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612886/tourist-with-wildlife-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseHay cart, null by netherlandish, 18th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18987117/hay-cart-null-netherlandish-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseCat quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854530/cat-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseA boy has cut his finger which is being treated by his mother, two other siblings hold him back while he resists. Mezzotint…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14012776/image-horse-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJoined hands for teamworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915596/joined-hands-for-teamworkView licenseFamilienfeier, alles ist um die Wiege mit dem kleinen Kind versammelt, null by hendrik meyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986687/image-person-art-historicalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Christmas design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15530909/editable-vintage-christmas-design-element-setView licenseThe Wedding Night, 1780 by johann daniel bagerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936261/the-wedding-night-1780-johann-daniel-bagerFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546705/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSixteenth century nursery by Francesco Petrarcahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11341218/sixteenth-century-nursery-francesco-petrarcaFree Image from public domain licenseCute cats blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473312/cute-cats-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseVor der Haustür sitzt ein alter Mann, dabei eine Magd und zwei Kinder, null by johann friedrich morgensternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18942583/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain license