Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagefacebookpeopleartmanvintagefurnituredoctorJerry "Beat to a stand still", Dr. Please 'Em's prescription,... by Robert CruikshankOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 770 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3517 x 2257 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarYour health matters Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459599/your-health-matters-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Consultation of Doctors on the case of Sr. Toby Bumper!! by George Moutard Woodwardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378301/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853598/mental-health-psychiatrist-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseL'Agrément d'une Consultation de Docteurs by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378140/lagrement-dune-consultation-docteurs-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853554/mental-health-psychiatrist-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseTableau de Paris: La Medecine dans le Hopitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377160/tableau-paris-medecine-dans-hopitalFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854419/mental-health-psychiatrist-twitter-template-editable-textView licenseRadical Quacks giving a New Constitution to John Bull.! by etcher George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375206/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854346/mental-health-psychiatrist-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseGeorge E. Holtzapple: First Administration of Oxygen Gas in Pneumoniahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11482418/george-holtzapple-first-administration-oxygen-gas-pneumoniaFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121870/health-check-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseFour doctors discussing the case of Sir Toby Bumper, while he is recovering in bed from too much alcohol. Coloured etching…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13969254/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBless Me What a Bump!!! by George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375123/bless-what-bump-george-cruikshankFree Image from public domain licenseHealth care clinic Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460201/health-care-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAbernathey's Patent Remedy: or how to stop an unrulye tonguehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377170/abernatheys-patent-remedy-how-stop-unrulye-tongueFree Image from public domain licenseHappy familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901453/happy-familyView license"T'were Vain To Tell Thee All I Feel."https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377382/twere-vain-tell-thee-all-feelFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397398/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLe dentiste. Der Zahnarzt by F C Wentzelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377922/dentiste-der-zahnarzt-wentzelFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925610/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseHimlyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11482140/himlyFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925622/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseThe Cold Water Cure by George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375254/the-cold-water-cure-george-cruikshankFree Image from public domain licenseYour health matters blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063120/your-health-matters-blog-banner-templateView licenseVous avez une indigestion, Gastro intero 'evacuante! by Ch Nanteuilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376257/vous-avez-une-indigestion-gastro-intero-evacuante-nanteuilFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121864/health-check-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLes mauvais médecins by James Ensorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375537/les-mauvais-medecins-james-ensorFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121872/health-check-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseLes Hydropathes: Premier Traitment.- Libation, Absorbtion et... Indigestion! by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375908/image-background-hand-faceFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975001/health-check-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseSystême de Le Royhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377151/systeme-royFree Image from public domain licenseYour health matters Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976586/your-health-matters-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Practical Lecture on the Digestive Organs!!: by the Eccentric Doctor, A.B.E. Knee - Thigh by George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375169/image-horse-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor consultation, editable word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9335671/online-doctor-consultation-editable-word-remixView licenseThe Headache: The Cholic by George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375174/the-headache-the-cholic-george-cruikshankFree Image from public domain licenseYour health matters Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13134336/your-health-matters-instagram-post-templateView licenseDr. Flannel suggests to a fashionable lady that she wear a flannel petticoat to keep her legs warm. Coloured etching by I.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13961896/image-dog-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseAnnual physical exam Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062690/annual-physical-exam-facebook-post-templateView licenseA sailor with a bandaged eye consulting a mercenary medical practitioner. Coloured etching by I. Cruikshank, 1807, after…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14007255/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license