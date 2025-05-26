rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Harriet tainted by disease goes into a workhouse
Save
Edit Image
facepeopleartfurniturepublic domainillustrationclothingdrawing
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Franco-German War, 1870-1871: The Theatre of War - The Epilogue
Franco-German War, 1870-1871: The Theatre of War - The Epilogue
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11340051/franco-german-war-1870-1871-the-theatre-war-the-epilogueFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Gin Lane by William Hogarth
Gin Lane by William Hogarth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375863/gin-lane-william-hogarthFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Beer Street
Beer Street
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372688/beer-streetFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Surgeons Petition, or the: Barbers Triumphant
The Surgeons Petition, or the: Barbers Triumphant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428217/the-surgeons-petition-the-barbers-triumphantFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
The Sweating Sickness
The Sweating Sickness
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378342/the-sweating-sicknessFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Marriage a la mode (Plate III) by William Hogarth
Marriage a la mode (Plate III) by William Hogarth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414280/marriage-mode-plate-iii-william-hogarthFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
The Gout
The Gout
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409434/the-goutFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Les Souverains Maudits
Les Souverains Maudits
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11430791/les-souverains-mauditsFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Visiting the Sick by James Gillray
Visiting the Sick by James Gillray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375663/visiting-the-sick-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Marriage A La Mode: Scene With The Quack by William Hogarth
Marriage A La Mode: Scene With The Quack by William Hogarth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374625/marriage-mode-scene-with-the-quack-william-hogarthFree Image from public domain license
Editable sketch book mockup design
Editable sketch book mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView license
The examination of a young surgeon by George Cruikshank
The examination of a young surgeon by George Cruikshank
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425312/the-examination-young-surgeon-george-cruikshankFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
The suicide of the countess
The suicide of the countess
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407703/the-suicide-the-countessFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Language by George Cruikshank
Language by George Cruikshank
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11422176/language-george-cruikshankFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Dr. Slop's Professional Bag
Dr. Slop's Professional Bag
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377379/dr-slops-professional-bagFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chassés De L'Hotel Des Incurables Ils Vont à Charenton
Chassés De L'Hotel Des Incurables Ils Vont à Charenton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377290/chasses-lhotel-des-incurables-ils-vont-charentonFree Image from public domain license
Men's haircut Instagram post template
Men's haircut Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117747/mens-haircut-instagram-post-templateView license
Beim Zahnarst by Edouard John E Ravel
Beim Zahnarst by Edouard John E Ravel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374329/beim-zahnarst-edouard-john-ravelFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
El de la rollona by Francisco Goya
El de la rollona by Francisco Goya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374234/rollona-francisco-goyaFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710247/pink-gold-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Medicine - Caricatures
Medicine - Caricatures
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11340220/medicine-caricaturesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708147/vintage-woman-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView license
Gout
Gout
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409439/goutFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, home decoration
Editable picture frame mockup, home decoration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200666/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decorationView license
Military - Field Hospitals: The Ducker Prize Field Hospital
Military - Field Hospitals: The Ducker Prize Field Hospital
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11337976/military-field-hospitals-the-ducker-prize-field-hospitalFree Image from public domain license