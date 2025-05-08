Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacebookspeopleartmanvintagefurniturepublic domainMonsieur, Ma fille a une grosseur by Joseph Guillaume BourdetOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1048 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2776 x 2424 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. 