Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepeopleartmanvintagedoctorpublic domainillustrationLa Vaccine by Louis Léopold BoillyOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 994 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2318 x 2799 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAn inoculation for hydrophobiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11338281/inoculation-for-hydrophobiaFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121870/health-check-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseInoculation: Vaccinating The Babyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335228/inoculation-vaccinating-the-babyFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVaccination from the calf: Vaccinating infants by Charles Joseph Stanilandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373419/vaccination-from-the-calf-vaccinating-infants-charles-joseph-stanilandFree Image from public domain licenseAsk your doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467507/ask-your-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseInoculation: A Vaccination Station in Connaught, Irelandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414831/inoculation-vaccination-station-connaught-irelandFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853598/mental-health-psychiatrist-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseLa vaccination gratuite a Paris by J Scalberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373425/vaccination-gratuite-paris-scalbertFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121864/health-check-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA man vaccinating a child surrounded by its mother, family and other children waiting to be vaccinated. Process print after…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13999488/image-dogs-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853554/mental-health-psychiatrist-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseLe Baume d'acier by Louis Boillyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377490/baume-dacier-louis-boillyFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121872/health-check-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseLa Paresse by Louis Léopold Boillyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375068/paresse-louis-leopold-boillyFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975001/health-check-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseConsultation de Medecins by Louis Léopold Boillyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378034/consultation-medecins-louis-leopold-boillyFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor consultation, editable word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9335671/online-doctor-consultation-editable-word-remixView licenseVaccinating the baby by Solomon Eytingehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407106/vaccinating-the-baby-solomon-eytingeFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467560/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVaccinating the poor by Jr Sol Eytingehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373420/vaccinating-the-poor-sol-eytingeFree Image from public domain licenseMan wearing disposable suit, digital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123863/man-wearing-disposable-suit-digital-remix-editable-designView licenseLa vaccination gratuite contre la variole dans le grand hall du Petit journalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406935/vaccination-gratuite-contre-variole-dans-grand-hall-petit-journalFree Image from public domain licenseMental health matters poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11395939/mental-health-matters-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseInoculationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11340434/inoculationFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Village Doctorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415672/the-village-doctorFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLa Malade by Louis Léopold Boillyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374999/malade-louis-leopold-boillyFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703164/online-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA vaccination station in Connaught, Irelandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407175/vaccination-station-connaught-irelandFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854419/mental-health-psychiatrist-twitter-template-editable-textView licenseInoculation: Vaccinating lodgers in a ten-cent lodging-househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11338455/inoculation-vaccinating-lodgers-ten-cent-lodging-houseFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806912/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLe vaccin du croup by André Brouillethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407068/vaccin-croup-andre-brouilletFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseProviding oral polio vaccine to children in Africahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510433/providing-oral-polio-vaccine-children-africaFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397398/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAppuyer fort, ça fait rentrer la bosse by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375236/appuyer-fort-ca-fait-rentrer-bosse-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain license