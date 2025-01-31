rawpixel
La Vaccine by Louis Léopold Boilly
Health checkup packages Instagram post template, editable text
An inoculation for hydrophobia
Health check up poster template, editable text & design
Inoculation: Vaccinating The Baby
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vaccination from the calf: Vaccinating infants by Charles Joseph Staniland
Ask your doctor Instagram post template, editable text
Inoculation: A Vaccination Station in Connaught, Ireland
Mental health psychiatrist poster template, customizable design
La vaccination gratuite a Paris by J Scalbert
Health check up blog banner template, editable text
A man vaccinating a child surrounded by its mother, family and other children waiting to be vaccinated. Process print after…
Mental health psychiatrist flyer template, editable advertisement
Le Baume d'acier by Louis Boilly
Health check up social story template, editable Instagram design
La Paresse by Louis Léopold Boilly
Health check up Instagram post template, editable social media design
Consultation de Medecins by Louis Léopold Boilly
Online doctor consultation, editable word, 3D remix
Vaccinating the baby by Solomon Eytinge
Healthcare center Instagram post template, editable text
Vaccinating the poor by Jr Sol Eytinge
Man wearing disposable suit, digital remix, editable design
La vaccination gratuite contre la variole dans le grand hall du Petit journal
Mental health matters poster template, editable text & design
Inoculation
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Village Doctor
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
La Malade by Louis Léopold Boilly
Online doctor poster template, editable text and design
A vaccination station in Connaught, Ireland
Mental health psychiatrist Twitter ad template, editable text
Inoculation: Vaccinating lodgers in a ten-cent lodging-house
Online doctor Instagram post template, editable text
Le vaccin du croup by André Brouillet
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Providing oral polio vaccine to children in Africa
Online doctor Instagram post template, editable text
Appuyer fort, ça fait rentrer la bosse by Honoré Daumier
