Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedogcartoonanimalfacepersonartvintagepublic domainLe Médecin de Chiens by Camille FontallardOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 764 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2272 x 3568 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarOpen book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11218981/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActualités: Les nouveaux médecins de la Républiquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429859/actualites-les-nouveaux-medecins-republiqueFree Image from public domain licenseDog holding needle, editable healthcare collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591117/dog-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLe Médecin Philantrope by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378146/medecin-philantrope-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseDog holding needle, editable healthcare collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591109/dog-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLe Docteur -Vous avez besoin de prendre l'air, je vous engage a offrir votre mediation aux puissances occidentales by Chamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376245/image-cartoon-crown-handFree Image from public domain licenseDog holding gavel, justice scale editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364068/dog-holding-gavel-justice-scale-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePalais De L'Elysée: Eh! bien, mon cher Emile, vous en voilà donc aussi coiffé!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429918/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseDog holding needle, editable healthcare collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591126/dog-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUn guerrier électrisé by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375413/guerrier-electrise-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseDog holding needle, editable healthcare collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9363328/dog-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSouvenirs du congrès de la paix by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377489/souvenirs-congres-paix-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseDog walking benefits poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472268/dog-walking-benefits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMalborough S'en Va-T-En Guerrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429914/malborough-sen-va-t-en-guerreFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697507/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseÇa va mal!! by Edmé Jean Pigalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376359/ca-mal-edme-jean-pigalFree Image from public domain licenseDog holding Christian cross, religion editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591454/png-aesthetic-animal-brownView licenseUn décembrisé--tiens!: il parait que le voisin se sera trouvè aussi quelque part sur le passage du Prèsident de la…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377488/image-cat-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licensePet quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815427/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseUn Cauchemar de Mr. Dupin by Chamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376241/cauchemar-mr-dupin-chamFree Image from public domain licenseDog walker poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472391/dog-walker-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLes philantropes du jour by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375354/les-philantropes-jour-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseWoman sitting with dog, pet animal paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613422/woman-sitting-with-dog-pet-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseCure complette d'après la nouvelle médecinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377277/cure-complette-dapres-nouvelle-medecineFree Image from public domain licenseDog violinist, music & entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591044/dog-violinist-music-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActualiés by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375411/actualies-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseUmbrella lady png sticker, Edward Penfield's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705500/png-aesthetic-art-remixView licenseActualités: LE docteur Véron. Bravo! e'est bien fait; ils ont chasun un avertissementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429962/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseScience education, dog teacher editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9428986/science-education-dog-teacher-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMcLean's Monthly Sheet of Caricatures No. 20 by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376794/mcleans-monthly-sheet-caricatures-no-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVue principale de la cour des Paris, prise par derrièrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377011/vue-principale-cour-des-paris-prise-par-derriereFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715699/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseActualités: Nouveau Conseil De Guerre Chargé De Juger La Conduite Des Différens Chefs De Corps De L'Armée De Parishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429848/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715708/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseActualités: -C'est fini... le pouls ne bat plus!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429732/actualites-cest-fini-pouls-bat-plusFree Image from public domain licensePeople walking on street paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612156/people-walking-street-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseLe Nouveau Conseiller Général De La Corse, par Alfred Le Petithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429919/nouveau-conseiller-general-corse-par-alfred-petitFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseOn ne saurait tirer de l'huile d'un murhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377322/saurait-tirer-lhuile-dun-murFree Image from public domain license