Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagehandfacepersonartmanvintageblooddoctorBreathing a vein by James GillrayOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 900 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2376 x 3168 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHypertension & health Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13591056/hypertension-health-instagram-post-templateView licenseGentle Emetic by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375595/gentle-emetic-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain licenseBlood test tube mockup, doctor handhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7398458/blood-test-tube-mockup-doctor-handView licenseDoctor Sangrado curing John Bull of Repletion: with the kind offices of young Clysterpipe & little Boney by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429739/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBlood test tube mockup, doctor handhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7388594/blood-test-tube-mockup-doctor-handView licenseDoctor Sangrado curing John Bull of Repletion: with the kind offices of young Clysterpipe & little Boney by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375637/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13075561/blood-donation-poster-templateView licenseMetallic-Tractors by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375716/metallic-tractors-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13142514/blood-donation-poster-templateView licenseJerry "Beat to a stand still", Dr. Please 'Em's prescription,... by Robert Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374888/image-face-book-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927685/blood-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVenesection on the hand of a female patient by Cintio d Amatohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11434406/venesection-the-hand-female-patient-cintio-amatoFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947365/blood-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLes Hydropathes: Premier Traitment.- Libation, Absorbtion et... Indigestion! by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375908/image-background-hand-faceFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947362/blood-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTableau de Paris: La Medecine dans le Hopitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377160/tableau-paris-medecine-dans-hopitalFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927684/blood-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVenesection on male patient by Cintio d Amatohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11434407/venesection-male-patient-cintio-amatoFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945585/blood-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBloodletting: Patient being cupped by physician with a terabdellehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336839/bloodletting-patient-being-cupped-physician-with-terabdelleFree Image from public domain licenseBlood types diverse hands, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941230/blood-types-diverse-hands-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseAn ill man being bled by a surgeon. Coloured etching after J. Gillray, 1804, after J. Sneyd.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13994852/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942801/blood-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAn ill man being bled by a surgeon. Coloured etching after J. Gillray, 1804, after J. Sneyd.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951314/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBlood types diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942088/blood-types-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseLes mauvais médecins by James Ensorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375537/les-mauvais-medecins-james-ensorFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945117/blood-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMirth, anguish by Tim Bobbinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377507/mirth-anguish-tim-bobbinFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945065/blood-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLes Remedes à tous maux: Le Tout Par Precaution by the Younger Nicolas Guerardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375828/les-remedes-tous-maux-tout-par-precaution-the-younger-nicolas-guerardFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donor day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945590/blood-donor-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSystème de Broussaishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377083/systeme-broussaisFree Image from public domain licenseBlood types diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941753/blood-types-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseFrench Generals retiring on account of their health: with Lepaux presiding in the Directorial Dispensary by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414342/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseMental health matters poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11395939/mental-health-matters-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseVenesection from the arm by Cintio d Amatohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11434408/venesection-from-the-arm-cintio-amatoFree Image from public domain licenseBlood test Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543831/blood-test-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHet Magnetismushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377093/het-magnetismusFree Image from public domain licenseHIV awareness Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543799/hiv-awareness-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAn ill man being bled by a surgeon. Coloured etching after J. Gillray, 1804, after J. Sneyd.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13958584/image-cartoon-face-frameFree Image from public domain license