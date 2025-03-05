rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Taking Physick by James Gillray
Save
Edit Image
cartoonhandfacemedicinepersonartmanvintage
Office syndrome diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
Office syndrome diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940865/office-syndrome-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView license
Taking physick by James Gillray
Taking physick by James Gillray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406777/taking-physick-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain license
Diet diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
Diet diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940571/diet-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView license
Ce qu'on doit faire en attendant le'médecin
Ce qu'on doit faire en attendant le'médecin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377321/quon-doit-faire-attendant-lemedecinFree Image from public domain license
Sick diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
Sick diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940006/sick-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView license
A grimacing invalid seated before a bowl having received an emetic, another man clasps his head compassionately. Etching by…
A grimacing invalid seated before a bowl having received an emetic, another man clasps his head compassionately. Etching by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13971591/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Diet diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
Diet diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940041/diet-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView license
Le Jour de Medecine
Le Jour de Medecine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375634/jour-medecineFree Image from public domain license
Sick diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
Sick diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940554/sick-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView license
A grimacing invalid seated before a bowl having received an emetic, another man clasps his head compassionately. Coloured…
A grimacing invalid seated before a bowl having received an emetic, another man clasps his head compassionately. Coloured…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13956584/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Doctor diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
Doctor diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941113/doctor-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView license
A grimacing invalid seated before a bowl having received an emetic, another man clasps his head compassionately. Coloured…
A grimacing invalid seated before a bowl having received an emetic, another man clasps his head compassionately. Coloured…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13969905/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Doctor diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
Doctor diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940958/doctor-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView license
A grimacing invalid seated before a bowl having received an emetic, another man clasps his head compassionately. Coloured…
A grimacing invalid seated before a bowl having received an emetic, another man clasps his head compassionately. Coloured…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13963532/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Sick diverse hands, health & wellness editable remix
Sick diverse hands, health & wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11938601/sick-diverse-hands-health-wellness-editable-remixView license
The three Virtues: Faith, Hope, Charity
The three Virtues: Faith, Hope, Charity
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377289/the-three-virtues-faith-hope-charityFree Image from public domain license
Office syndrome diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
Office syndrome diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940471/office-syndrome-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView license
Two statesmen drowning their cares... by John Collier
Two statesmen drowning their cares... by John Collier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345254/two-statesmen-drowning-their-cares-john-collierFree Image from public domain license
One stop pharmacy Instagram post template, editable text
One stop pharmacy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946034/one-stop-pharmacy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A grimacing invalid seated before a bowl having received an emetic, another man clasps his head compassionately. Coloured…
A grimacing invalid seated before a bowl having received an emetic, another man clasps his head compassionately. Coloured…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13955622/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
HIV diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
HIV diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940496/hiv-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView license
A man standing by a fire place, pulling a peculiar face after taking some medicine. Coloured etching by J. Gillray, 1800.
A man standing by a fire place, pulling a peculiar face after taking some medicine. Coloured etching by J. Gillray, 1800.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13955681/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
HIV diverse hands, health & wellness editable remix
HIV diverse hands, health & wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11938540/hiv-diverse-hands-health-wellness-editable-remixView license
Doctor Pizzaro administering to his patients!
Doctor Pizzaro administering to his patients!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406793/doctor-pizzaro-administering-his-patientsFree Image from public domain license
AI aided medicine Instagram post template
AI aided medicine Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537439/aided-medicine-instagram-post-templateView license
A Visit To The Doctor by Thomas Rowlandson
A Visit To The Doctor by Thomas Rowlandson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378203/visit-the-doctor-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain license
HIV diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
HIV diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940018/hiv-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView license
Visiting the Sick by James Gillray
Visiting the Sick by James Gillray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375663/visiting-the-sick-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain license
Doctor diverse hands, health & wellness editable remix
Doctor diverse hands, health & wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940429/doctor-diverse-hands-health-wellness-editable-remixView license
A Going! A Going!!! by Richard Newton
A Going! A Going!!! by Richard Newton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376246/going-going-richard-newtonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage businessman logo template, editable design
Vintage businessman logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11779305/vintage-businessman-logo-template-editable-designView license
A Grave Physician & Lively Cobler
A Grave Physician & Lively Cobler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378346/grave-physician-lively-coblerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage businessman logo template, editable design
Vintage businessman logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783981/vintage-businessman-logo-template-editable-designView license
Le pharmacien homéopathe by Gustave Doré
Le pharmacien homéopathe by Gustave Doré
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375469/pharmacien-homeopathe-gustave-doreFree Image from public domain license
Office syndrome diverse hands, health & wellness editable remix
Office syndrome diverse hands, health & wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940461/office-syndrome-diverse-hands-health-wellness-editable-remixView license
A Lawyers Advice after leaving off Practice!! by George Cruikshank
A Lawyers Advice after leaving off Practice!! by George Cruikshank
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375176/lawyers-advice-after-leaving-off-practice-george-cruikshankFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
Healthcare diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942115/healthcare-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView license
Phlebotomising John Bull by Sharpshooter
Phlebotomising John Bull by Sharpshooter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376808/phlebotomising-john-bull-sharpshooterFree Image from public domain license
Medical diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
Medical diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941818/medical-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView license
To Calais by etcher George Cruikshank
To Calais by etcher George Cruikshank
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375240/calais-etcher-george-cruikshankFree Image from public domain license