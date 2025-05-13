Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonfacebookpersonswordartmanvintageDoctor Sangrado curing John Bull of Repletion: with the kind offices of young Clysterpipe & little Boney by James GillrayOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 855 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3368 x 2400 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697800/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView licenseDoctor Sangrado curing John Bull of Repletion: with the kind offices of young Clysterpipe & little Boney by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429739/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball player background, editable Art Nouveau character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697790/baseball-player-background-editable-art-nouveau-character-elementView licenseRadical Quacks giving a New Constitution to John Bull.! by etcher George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375206/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseJohn Bull & his new Doctor by Thomas Howell Joneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414392/john-bull-his-new-doctor-thomas-howell-jonesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licensePhlebotomising John Bull by Sharpshooterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376808/phlebotomising-john-bull-sharpshooterFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781894/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseJohn Bull in a State of Excitement by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376810/john-bull-state-excitement-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791404/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseBritannia between death and the doctor's by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406883/britannia-between-death-and-the-doctors-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain licenseItalian history Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18292103/italian-history-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHoni Soit Qui Mal y Pense by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375659/honi-soit-qui-mal-pense-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseMcLean's Monthly Sheet of Caricatures, No. 24 by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376793/mcleans-monthly-sheet-caricatures-no-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791396/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseBoney's Trial, Sentence, and Dying Speech (published 1815) by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10033223/boneys-trial-sentence-and-dying-speech-published-1815-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable boy reading book, aesthetic hobby collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9136021/editable-boy-reading-book-aesthetic-hobby-collage-remix-designView licenseDoctors Cuchillo & Sangrado Prescribing for Britanniahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377219/doctors-cuchillo-sangrado-prescribing-for-britanniaFree Image from public domain licenseScience fiction book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14378481/science-fiction-book-cover-templateView licenseSudden Breaking Up Of A Consultation: Weighty Arguments on both sides! When Doctors disagree, Who shall Decidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429209/image-face-book-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540056/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseThe Two Happiest Men Alive: A Friend in need is a Friend indeed by William Heathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375810/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563589/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseThe Whitworth D--Rhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377388/the-whitworth-d-rFree Image from public domain licenseScience fiction book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14378543/science-fiction-book-cover-templateView licenseFrench Generals retiring on account of their health: with Lepaux presiding in the Directorial Dispensary by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414342/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistic vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496838/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-vintage-designView licenseLa Consultationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429905/consultationFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563622/png-art-nouveau-baby-backgroundView licenseDr. Arther & his man Bob giving John Bull a Bolus: Quacks from Church St by William Heathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375820/image-cartoon-papers-faceFree Image from public domain licenseReading club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202697/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePhysic for Fenians by Sir John Tennielhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407182/physic-for-fenians-sir-john-tennielFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBritannia between Death and Doctor's: Death may decide, when Doctor's disagree by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375597/image-hand-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseKids reading book, space education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783346/kids-reading-book-space-education-editable-remixView licenseThe Imposter, or Obstetric Dispute by George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375248/the-imposter-obstetric-dispute-george-cruikshankFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517124/editable-paper-texture-desktop-wallpaperView licenseDangerous Doctors For A Desperate Casehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429675/dangerous-doctors-for-desperate-caseFree Image from public domain license