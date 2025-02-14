Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagedogcartoonfacebookmedicinepersonartmanMetallic-Tractors by James GillrayOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 945 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3048 x 2400 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMan wearing apron, creative cooking editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10210952/man-wearing-apron-creative-cooking-editable-remixView licenseLes mauvais médecins by James Ensorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375537/les-mauvais-medecins-james-ensorFree Image from public domain licenseMan wearing apron, creative cooking editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209563/man-wearing-apron-creative-cooking-editable-remixView licenseHet Magnetismushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377093/het-magnetismusFree Image from public domain licensePeople walking during Christmas paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613620/people-walking-during-christmas-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseLe pharmacien homéopathe by Gustave Doréhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375469/pharmacien-homeopathe-gustave-doreFree Image from public domain licensePeople walking on street paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612156/people-walking-street-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseLes Hydropathes: Premier Traitment.- Libation, Absorbtion et... Indigestion! by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375908/image-background-hand-faceFree Image from public domain licenseDog friendly hotel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377175/dog-friendly-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWonderful Operation by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376744/wonderful-operation-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseAI aided medicine Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537439/aided-medicine-instagram-post-templateView licenseBritannia between death and the doctor's by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406883/britannia-between-death-and-the-doctors-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain licenseRealistic t-shirt editable mockup, casual apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12480462/realistic-t-shirt-editable-mockup-casual-apparelView licenseGentle Emetic by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375595/gentle-emetic-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain licenseBe a leader Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596854/leader-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLes Hydropathes: Deuxième Traitement.- Immersion, Submersion et Contorsion! by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375916/image-cartoon-face-woodenFree Image from public domain license2D flat trendy Character of veterinarian, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418854/flat-trendy-character-veterinarian-editable-design-element-setView license"T'were Vain To Tell Thee All I Feel."https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377382/twere-vain-tell-thee-all-feelFree Image from public domain licenseReading club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202697/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAbernathey's Patent Remedy: or how to stop an unrulye tonguehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377170/abernatheys-patent-remedy-how-stop-unrulye-tongueFree Image from public domain licenseKids reading book, space education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783346/kids-reading-book-space-education-editable-remixView licenseVisiting the Sick by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375663/visiting-the-sick-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain licenseBook exchange poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931363/book-exchange-poster-templateView licenseA Well-fed vicar tired with thinking,/ And fairly overcome by drinking by John Collierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345362/image-face-medicine-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDoctor Sangrado curing John Bull of Repletion: with the kind offices of young Clysterpipe & little Boney by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375637/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDe wonderdokter Fophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374627/wonderdokter-fopFree Image from public domain licenseKids reading book png, space education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11780935/kids-reading-book-png-space-education-editable-remixView licenseMedical Dispatch or: Doctor Doubledose Killing Two Birds With One Stone by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377658/image-face-book-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseDoctor Sangrado curing John Bull of Repletion: with the kind offices of young Clysterpipe & little Boney by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429739/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseVous avez une indigestion, Gastro intero 'evacuante! by Ch Nanteuilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376257/vous-avez-une-indigestion-gastro-intero-evacuante-nanteuilFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseNon, Mesdames et Messieurs! ... Je suis chirurgien dentiste et peintre d'enseignes by Gustave Frisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377548/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseUn Disciple de Broussais by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375969/disciple-broussais-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseKids reading book, space education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783352/kids-reading-book-space-education-editable-remixView licenseGerman Caricatures: The Bookworm. The Doctorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429735/german-caricatures-the-bookworm-the-doctorFree Image from public domain license