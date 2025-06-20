Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdpersonartmanvintagepublic domainillustrationNaissance du juste milieu: Après un enfantement pénible de la Liberté by J J GrandvilleOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 792 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2376 x 3600 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHistory of life poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138711/history-life-poster-templateView licenseAn exhausted mother gives birth before a crowd of French officials; symbolising the birth of the ideas of the July…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14008742/image-cartoon-face-handsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7953926/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseAn exhausted mother gives birth before a crowd of French officials; symbolising the birth of the ideas of the July…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13999010/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7954135/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseA dwarf alchemist and his assistant standing by a crucible. Etching, 18th century.
Library open poster template, editable text & design
Two dwarfs with hunting gear; representing the easy life of game hunting. Coloured etching by M. Engelbrecht, after 1715.
Woman with bird vintage illustration remixed by rawpixel.
A foppish dentist on stage extracting a tooth from a patient who is being restrained by a man dressed as Pierrot. Coloured…
Vintage elite life illustration editable design, community remix
A coal porter, an alchemist and a rich man who hopes vainly to profit from alchemy. Etching, 18th century.
Man reading book poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Doctor Cromm talks to a diseased prostitute; surrounded by macabre symbols of contemporary French politics. Lithograph by…
Library open Instagram story template, editable text
Napoléon I presenting his new born son Napoléon II to his soldiers in 1811. Engraving by Mme. Lessueur after A. Testard.
Library open Instagram post template, editable text
The Dwarf Morgante Riding on a Dragon (late 17th or early 18th century) by Italian and Copy after Giambologna
Napoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
A dwarfish alchemist, caricatured because of the vanity of his obsession. Line engraving, c. 1720.
Napoleon throwing money png, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
A coal porter, an alchemist and a rich man who hopes vainly to profit from alchemy. Etching, 18th century.
Napoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Legislative Belly by Honoré Daumier
Napoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Joseph Grimaldi dressed as a hussar standing before another actor in a clown's costume in a scene from the pantomime, Red…
Napoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
A French dog groomer standing in profile and carrying a pair of scissors, a wooden box and a poodle under his arm. Engraving…
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Boys at a woodwork class with their teachers, in London. Photograph by Walter C. Tyler, ca. 1895.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vishnu in his incarnation as Vamana the dwarf. Engraving, 1672.
3D farmer in a barn with animals, agriculture editable remix
Five doctors discussing their patient, Napoleon: one of the physicians is examining his rear end. Coloured etching, 1803.
Creative environment paper editable collage art set
Book jacket for "Les Rassemblements" (1896) by Félix Vallotton
Library open blog banner template, editable text
A doctor prescribes another ninety leeches for a sick, bedbound man; gentlemen crowd around the bed. Coloured lithograph by…
Creative environment paper editable collage art set
A doctor prescribes another ninety leeches for a sick, bedbound man; gentlemen crowd around the bed. Coloured lithograph by…