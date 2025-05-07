Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedogcartoonanimalartpublic domainillustrationbearenvelopeHydrophobia by William HeathOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 824 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2384 x 3472 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16018689/editable-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseMad Dog by T L Busbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375121/mad-dog-busbyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16018871/editable-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseLe Nouveau Conseiller Général De La Corse, par Alfred Le Petithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429919/nouveau-conseiller-general-corse-par-alfred-petitFree Image from public domain licenseGrizzly bear eating fish paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12624280/grizzly-bear-eating-fish-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseMalborough S'en Va-T-En Guerrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429914/malborough-sen-va-t-en-guerreFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16018834/editable-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseMcLean's Monthly Sheet of Caricatures, No. 24 by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376793/mcleans-monthly-sheet-caricatures-no-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licensePeeking animals, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418457/peeking-animals-editable-design-element-setView licenseThe Two Happiest Men Alive: A Friend in need is a Friend indeed by William Heathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375810/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licensePet quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815427/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseJohn Bull in a State of Excitement by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376810/john-bull-state-excitement-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licensePeeking animals, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418456/peeking-animals-editable-design-element-setView licenseLa Consultationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429905/consultationFree Image from public domain licenseService support dog Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16782545/service-support-dog-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseThe Imposter, or Obstetric Dispute by George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375248/the-imposter-obstetric-dispute-george-cruikshankFree Image from public domain licensePolar bear and penguins, global warming editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346813/polar-bear-and-penguins-global-warming-editable-collage-artView licenseMcLean's Monthly Sheet of Caricatures No. 20 by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376794/mcleans-monthly-sheet-caricatures-no-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's koala sticker png illustration, editable element grouphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9188787/valentines-koala-sticker-png-illustration-editable-element-groupView licenseMedical Dispatch or: Doctor Doubledose Killing Two Birds With One Stone by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377658/image-face-book-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14703356/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseJohn Bull & his new Doctor by Thomas Howell Joneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414392/john-bull-his-new-doctor-thomas-howell-jonesFree Image from public domain licenseA flower bear character collage isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992536/flower-bear-character-collage-isolated-element-setView licensePalais De L'Elysée: Eh! bien, mon cher Emile, vous en voilà donc aussi coiffé!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429918/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePolar bear png penguins, global warming editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9333095/polar-bear-png-penguins-global-warming-editable-collage-artView licensePunch cures the gout, the colic, and the 'tisick by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406846/punch-cures-the-gout-the-colic-and-the-tisick-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain licensePlayful Golden Retriever element, editable pet collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892154/playful-golden-retriever-element-editable-pet-collage-designView licenseNon, Mesdames et Messieurs! ... Je suis chirurgien dentiste et peintre d'enseignes by Gustave Frisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377548/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain license3D cute surprised dog & cat editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458951/cute-surprised-dog-cat-editable-remixView licenseSouvenirs du congrès de la paix by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377489/souvenirs-congres-paix-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licensePet quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815439/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseH- Hard Swellinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11368853/hard-swellingFree Image from public domain license3D cute dog eyeing popcorn editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464812/cute-dog-eyeing-popcorn-editable-remixView licenseThe Successful Fortune Hunter (1812) by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10033041/the-successful-fortune-hunter-1812-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable playful Golden Retriever collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893744/editable-playful-golden-retriever-collage-designView licenseSanitationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11338736/sanitationFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001962/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseMcLean's Monthly Sheet of Caricatures, No. 27 by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376750/mcleans-monthly-sheet-caricatures-no-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002465/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseThe Winding up of the Medical Report of the Walcheren Expedition by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376693/image-cartoon-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license