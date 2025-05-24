Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagebackgroundfacebookmedicinepersonartmanvintageLe Médecin Magnétiseur by Charles Émile JacqueOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 825 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2376 x 3456 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseLe Médecin Philantrope by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378146/medecin-philantrope-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseLe Systeme des Brosses Magnetiques by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375982/systeme-des-brosses-magnetiques-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791404/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseLes Hydropathes: Deuxième Traitement.- Immersion, Submersion et Contorsion! by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375916/image-cartoon-face-woodenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781894/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseLe Médecin Du Roi De Perse by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375920/medecin-roi-perse-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistic vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496838/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-vintage-designView licenseLe Médecin de Théâtre by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375967/medecin-theatre-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseEditable African American male student design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175097/editable-african-american-male-student-design-element-setView licenseL'Orthopediste by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375910/lorthopediste-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseAI aided medicine Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537439/aided-medicine-instagram-post-templateView licenseLe Médecin de Théâtre by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414328/medecin-theatre-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseEditable African American male student design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175098/editable-african-american-male-student-design-element-setView licenseLe Médecin de Dames by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378152/medecin-dames-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseUn Disciple de Broussais by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375969/disciple-broussais-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791396/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseL'Oculiste by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378149/loculiste-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseScience fiction book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14378481/science-fiction-book-cover-templateView licenseLa Contrebande a l'Hopital by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375989/contrebande-lhopital-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseCannabis store poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460124/cannabis-store-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUne Pharmacie Omnibus by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375983/une-pharmacie-omnibus-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseCannabis store blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516647/cannabis-store-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLe Docteur Empailleur by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378151/docteur-empailleur-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseCannabis store Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516648/cannabis-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLes Hydropathes: Premier Traitment.- Libation, Absorbtion et... Indigestion! by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375908/image-background-hand-faceFree Image from public domain licenseCannabis store Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516644/cannabis-store-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLes Remèdes de Bonnes Femmes by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375914/les-remedes-bonnes-femmes-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseEditable boy reading book, aesthetic hobby collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9136021/editable-boy-reading-book-aesthetic-hobby-collage-remix-designView licenseL'Invention d'Une Nouvelle Pate Pectorale by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375909/linvention-dune-nouvelle-pate-pectorale-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseElevate art magazine cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427433/elevate-art-magazine-cover-templateView licenseL'Extirpateur de Molaires by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377591/lextirpateur-molaires-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseScience fiction book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14378543/science-fiction-book-cover-templateView licenseLe Médecin de Campagne by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378141/medecin-campagne-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseDental care Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494128/dental-care-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLes mauvais médecins by James Ensorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375537/les-mauvais-medecins-james-ensorFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361923/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLa Contrebande a l'Hopital by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375979/contrebande-lhopital-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain license