Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehospitalbookpersonartvintagedoctorpublic domainillustrationLa Contrebande a l'Hopital by Charles Émile JacqueOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 761 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2312 x 3648 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarNursing careers Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572238/nursing-careers-instagram-post-templateView licenseLa Contrebande a l'Hopital by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375979/contrebande-lhopital-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644547/healthcare-center-editable-poster-templateView licenseLes Hydropathes: Deuxième Traitement.- Immersion, Submersion et Contorsion! by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375916/image-cartoon-face-woodenFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121870/health-check-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLes Hydropathes: Premier Traitment.- Libation, Absorbtion et... Indigestion! by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375908/image-background-hand-faceFree Image from public domain licenseHiring doctors & nurses Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050149/hiring-doctors-nurses-instagram-post-templateView licenseUn Hopital d'Animaux by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375971/hopital-danimaux-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121864/health-check-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLe Médecin Philantrope by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378146/medecin-philantrope-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121872/health-check-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseLe Médecin Magnétiseur by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375911/medecin-magnetiseur-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12122956/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseL'Oculiste by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378149/loculiste-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644545/healthcare-center-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseL'Orthopediste by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375910/lorthopediste-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseGP Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061979/instagram-story-templateView licenseUne Pharmacie Omnibus by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375983/une-pharmacie-omnibus-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644550/healthcare-center-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseLes Remèdes de Bonnes Femmes by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375914/les-remedes-bonnes-femmes-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseBranding Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596776/branding-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLe Médecin de Théâtre by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375967/medecin-theatre-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488422/health-check-up-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLes Hydropathes: Troisieme Traitment,- Sudation, Transudation et Suffocation! by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375905/image-cartoon-book-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12122586/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseL'Invention d'Une Nouvelle Pate Pectorale by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375909/linvention-dune-nouvelle-pate-pectorale-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504556/healthcare-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLe Médecin de Théâtre by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414328/medecin-theatre-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11784298/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseL'Extirpateur de Molaires by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377591/lextirpateur-molaires-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseHospital care blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488577/hospital-care-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseUn Disciple de Broussais by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375969/disciple-broussais-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseHospital care poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488576/hospital-care-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseL'Agrément d'une Consultation de Docteurs by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378140/lagrement-dune-consultation-docteurs-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504560/healthcare-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMedical Dispatch or: Doctor Doubledose Killing Two Birds With One Stone by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377658/image-face-book-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743153/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLe Jour des Consultations de Bienfaisance by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416439/jour-des-consultations-bienfaisance-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488420/health-check-up-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseBritannia between death and the doctor's by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406883/britannia-between-death-and-the-doctors-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain license