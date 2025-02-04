Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartmanvintagefurniturebedroompublic domainDuo de seringues à baton mécanique entre deux époux dumarais by Achille Louis MartinetOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1016 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2816 x 2384 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilar3D Vincent Van Gogh's Bedroom in Arles editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458650/vincent-van-goghs-bedroom-arles-editable-remixView licenseWoman bringing food to a man in bed by Charles Joseph Traviéshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376839/woman-bringing-food-man-bed-charles-joseph-traviesFree Image from public domain licenseHappy family reading book together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927639/happy-family-reading-book-together-remixView licenseLe Gros Lot ou les Étrennes imprevues by Achille Louis Martinethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376197/gros-lot-les-etrennes-imprevues-achille-louis-martinetFree Image from public domain licenseMen's pajamas mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437500/mens-pajamas-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseLe Médecin et le Malade: òu le Gastronome égoïste et le Gourmand à la diètehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378291/image-face-medicine-personFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925610/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseTwo soldiers (one standing and holding a clyster, the other sitting on a bench) and a horsehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429546/image-background-cartoon-horseFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925622/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseL'indisposition de Jocko. No. 8https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377013/lindisposition-jocko-noFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWonderfully mended: should't sic have known you again by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404844/wonderfully-mended-shouldt-sic-have-known-you-again-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage furniture collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688511/vintage-furniture-collection-instagram-post-templateView licenseDr Richard Price kneeling on a large crown (with a demon on his back) to look through a peep-hole at a group of ruffians…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13961331/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925588/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseBurkiphoby by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376799/burkiphoby-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaint Geneviève, surrounded by a crowd of Parisians, exhorts them (to resist the Huns). Etching by L.F. Couché after A.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14009483/image-horse-cartoon-plantFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHere Simon cries for Phillida by John Collierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345296/here-simon-cries-for-phillida-john-collierFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people working with a digital tablet in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14911135/business-people-working-with-digital-tablet-meetingView licenseLes Grimaces by Louis Léopold Boillyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374945/les-grimaces-louis-leopold-boillyFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381030/van-gogh-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGarçon! des truffes! by Charles Joseph Traviéshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376840/garcon-des-truffes-charles-joseph-traviesFree Image from public domain licenseMen's haircut Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117747/mens-haircut-instagram-post-templateView licenseA monkey surgeon prepares to treat a monkey patient with a clyster, the latest French fashion accessory. Line engraving, ca.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13976431/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseStartup meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914870/startup-meetingView licenseA Little Tighter (1791) by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026468/little-tighter-1791-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain licenseImpressionism Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381031/impressionism-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFaut y qu'un homme!.....soit cochon by Achille Louis Martinethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376189/faut-quun-hommesoit-cochon-achille-louis-martinetFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916714/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseDoctor Pizzaro administering to his patients!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406793/doctor-pizzaro-administering-his-patientsFree Image from public domain licenseRest & relax Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479206/rest-relax-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCaricature Parisienne: La première nuit des noces (1700–1899)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775795/caricature-parisienne-premiere-nuit-des-noces-1700-1899Free Image from public domain licenseBusinessman in gray suit having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14938830/businessman-gray-suit-having-meeting-remixView licenseA Consultation of Doctors on the case of Sr. Toby Bumper!! by George Moutard Woodwardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378301/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePreparing to administer a clyster by Leonard Schenkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377031/preparing-administer-clyster-leonard-schenkFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916735/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licensePortrait eines Cholera Präservativ Manneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377218/portrait-eines-cholera-praservativ-mannesFree Image from public domain license