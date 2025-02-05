Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartmenvintagepublic domainillustrationclothingadultMr. Jobard envoie chercher l'homéopate: La femme de ménage l'alléopate by Henry MonnierOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 684 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3592 x 2048 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. L'Homéopate et l'alléopate, en présence chez Mr. Jobard, se traient de polissons, se prennent à la gorge et le malade…
Mr. Jobard savoure avec délice son sixième pain Viennoise: Mais au bout de vingt minutes Mr. Jobard goufle et se sent… Mr. Jobard est ramassé et ramené chez lui dans un état fâchaux by Henry Monnier
Vous avez une indigestion, Gastro intero 'evacuante! by Ch Nanteuil Les Homéopathes: 2ème Traitment.- Similia Similibus, Courbatura Batonibus by Charles Émile Jacque
Le pharmacien homéopathe by Gustave Doré Passant rue Richelieu, Mr. Jobard ne peut resister a l'envie de s'acheter un petit pain viennois by Henry Monnier
Pauvre cheri by Henry Monnier Les Homéopathes: Premier Traitment.- Les Doses et les Guerisons Infiniment Petites by Charles Émile Jacque
L'Homéopathe by Gustave Doré Homeopathic Society
Le Docteur Empailleur by Charles Émile Jacque
"Hospitals" The Sick Goose And The Council Of Health by George Cruikshank
Mais, permettez! admettons que le séné vaille by Gustave Doré Vous voulez faire de l'homéopathie, jeune homme? by Gustave Doré
William Cullen caricature by John Kay
Love. Law. Physic by Henry Stacy Marks Tâchons de nous entendre by Edmé Jean Pigal
Soyer sans inquietude, Monsieur by J J Grandville