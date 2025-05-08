Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacebookmedicinepersonartmansvintagepublic domainTu t'fourre une gousse d'ail tu sais bien ou...un méchant morceau d'flanelle su l'ventre et avec ca tu peux boire taut qu'tu vondras et t'F..du Cholera morbu!! by Ch NanteuilOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 952 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2976 x 2360 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVous avez une indigestion, Gastro intero 'evacuante! by Ch Nanteuilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376257/vous-avez-une-indigestion-gastro-intero-evacuante-nanteuilFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseMan and woman discussing ways to ward off cholera by Charles Joseph Traviéshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509577/man-and-woman-discussing-ways-ward-off-cholera-charles-joseph-traviesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseLe Docteur. -Pour des coliques, e'est bien simple...une ordonnance de non lieux!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429544/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseLa peur du mal donne le mal de la peurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509551/peur-mal-donne-mal-peurFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916601/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseMcLean's Monthly Sheet of Caricatures, No. 27 by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376750/mcleans-monthly-sheet-caricatures-no-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePalais De L'Elysée: Eh! bien, mon cher Emile, vous en voilà donc aussi coiffé!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429918/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEh! bien, comment cela va-t-il aujourd'hui? by Joseph Guillaume Bourdethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375075/eh-bien-comment-cela-va-t-il-aujourdhui-joseph-guillaume-bourdetFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseA London Board of Health Hunting After Cases Like Cholera by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509570/london-board-health-hunting-after-cases-like-cholera-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseFortifying Against the Cholera by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509565/fortifying-against-the-cholera-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseBook club Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735633/book-club-instagram-story-templateView licenseLes paysans by Jules Barichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377451/les-paysans-jules-baricFree Image from public domain licenseBlurred scene of crowded people are walking in rushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912569/blurred-scene-crowded-people-are-walking-rushView licenseCholera in Parishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509602/cholera-parisFree Image from public domain licenseHappy World Book Day Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735640/happy-world-book-day-instagram-story-templateView licenseRis donc, imbecille! by Edmé Jean Pigalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376505/ris-donc-imbecille-edme-jean-pigalFree Image from public domain licenseLaw firm services poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499704/law-firm-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCholeraphoby by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509590/choleraphoby-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOn ne saurait tirer de l'huile d'un murhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377322/saurait-tirer-lhuile-dun-murFree Image from public domain licenseEditable African American male student design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175097/editable-african-american-male-student-design-element-setView licenseLa Malade en Colere by Charles Émile Wattierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509567/malade-colere-charles-emile-wattierFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781894/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseLiquor as a cure for cholera by Charles Joseph Traviéshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509566/liquor-cure-for-cholera-charles-joseph-traviesFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLe Jour des Consultations de Bienfaisance by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416439/jour-des-consultations-bienfaisance-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791404/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseActualités: LE docteur Véron. Bravo! e'est bien fait; ils ont chasun un avertissementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429962/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable African American male student design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175098/editable-african-american-male-student-design-element-setView licenseSituation Interessante: Tout va bien. - La délivrance est proche!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429906/situation-interessante-tout-bien-delivrance-est-procheFree Image from public domain licenseBlurred scene of crowded people are walking in rushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901337/blurred-scene-crowded-people-are-walking-rushView licenseWie ein muthiger Mann der Cholera trotzthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377207/wie-ein-muthiger-mann-der-cholera-trotztFree Image from public domain license