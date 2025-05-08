rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Tu t'fourre une gousse d'ail tu sais bien ou...un méchant morceau d'flanelle su l'ventre et avec ca tu peux boire taut…
Save
Edit Image
facebookmedicinepersonartmansvintagepublic domain
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vous avez une indigestion, Gastro intero 'evacuante! by Ch Nanteuil
Vous avez une indigestion, Gastro intero 'evacuante! by Ch Nanteuil
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376257/vous-avez-une-indigestion-gastro-intero-evacuante-nanteuilFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Man and woman discussing ways to ward off cholera by Charles Joseph Traviés
Man and woman discussing ways to ward off cholera by Charles Joseph Traviés
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509577/man-and-woman-discussing-ways-ward-off-cholera-charles-joseph-traviesFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Le Docteur. -Pour des coliques, e'est bien simple...une ordonnance de non lieux!
Le Docteur. -Pour des coliques, e'est bien simple...une ordonnance de non lieux!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429544/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
La peur du mal donne le mal de la peur
La peur du mal donne le mal de la peur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509551/peur-mal-donne-mal-peurFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916601/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
McLean's Monthly Sheet of Caricatures, No. 27 by Robert Seymour
McLean's Monthly Sheet of Caricatures, No. 27 by Robert Seymour
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376750/mcleans-monthly-sheet-caricatures-no-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Palais De L'Elysée: Eh! bien, mon cher Emile, vous en voilà donc aussi coiffé!
Palais De L'Elysée: Eh! bien, mon cher Emile, vous en voilà donc aussi coiffé!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429918/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Eh! bien, comment cela va-t-il aujourd'hui? by Joseph Guillaume Bourdet
Eh! bien, comment cela va-t-il aujourd'hui? by Joseph Guillaume Bourdet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375075/eh-bien-comment-cela-va-t-il-aujourdhui-joseph-guillaume-bourdetFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher png, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher png, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView license
A London Board of Health Hunting After Cases Like Cholera by Robert Seymour
A London Board of Health Hunting After Cases Like Cholera by Robert Seymour
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509570/london-board-health-hunting-after-cases-like-cholera-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView license
Fortifying Against the Cholera by Robert Seymour
Fortifying Against the Cholera by Robert Seymour
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509565/fortifying-against-the-cholera-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain license
Book club Instagram story template
Book club Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735633/book-club-instagram-story-templateView license
Les paysans by Jules Baric
Les paysans by Jules Baric
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377451/les-paysans-jules-baricFree Image from public domain license
Blurred scene of crowded people are walking in rush
Blurred scene of crowded people are walking in rush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912569/blurred-scene-crowded-people-are-walking-rushView license
Cholera in Paris
Cholera in Paris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509602/cholera-parisFree Image from public domain license
Happy World Book Day Instagram story template
Happy World Book Day Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735640/happy-world-book-day-instagram-story-templateView license
Ris donc, imbecille! by Edmé Jean Pigal
Ris donc, imbecille! by Edmé Jean Pigal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376505/ris-donc-imbecille-edme-jean-pigalFree Image from public domain license
Law firm services poster template, editable text and design
Law firm services poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499704/law-firm-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Choleraphoby by Robert Seymour
Choleraphoby by Robert Seymour
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509590/choleraphoby-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
On ne saurait tirer de l'huile d'un mur
On ne saurait tirer de l'huile d'un mur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377322/saurait-tirer-lhuile-dun-murFree Image from public domain license
Editable African American male student design element set
Editable African American male student design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175097/editable-african-american-male-student-design-element-setView license
La Malade en Colere by Charles Émile Wattier
La Malade en Colere by Charles Émile Wattier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509567/malade-colere-charles-emile-wattierFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781894/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView license
Liquor as a cure for cholera by Charles Joseph Traviés
Liquor as a cure for cholera by Charles Joseph Traviés
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509566/liquor-cure-for-cholera-charles-joseph-traviesFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Le Jour des Consultations de Bienfaisance by Charles Émile Jacque
Le Jour des Consultations de Bienfaisance by Charles Émile Jacque
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416439/jour-des-consultations-bienfaisance-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791404/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView license
Actualités: LE docteur Véron. Bravo! e'est bien fait; ils ont chasun un avertissement
Actualités: LE docteur Véron. Bravo! e'est bien fait; ils ont chasun un avertissement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429962/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable African American male student design element set
Editable African American male student design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175098/editable-african-american-male-student-design-element-setView license
Situation Interessante: Tout va bien. - La délivrance est proche!
Situation Interessante: Tout va bien. - La délivrance est proche!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429906/situation-interessante-tout-bien-delivrance-est-procheFree Image from public domain license
Blurred scene of crowded people are walking in rush
Blurred scene of crowded people are walking in rush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901337/blurred-scene-crowded-people-are-walking-rushView license
Wie ein muthiger Mann der Cholera trotzt
Wie ein muthiger Mann der Cholera trotzt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377207/wie-ein-muthiger-mann-der-cholera-trotztFree Image from public domain license