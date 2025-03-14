Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepeopleartmanvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationmon fils mulatre!! by Charles PhiliponOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 882 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2352 x 3200 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLa Chirurgie sans Chirurgien by Charles Philiponhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376303/chirurgie-sans-chirurgien-charles-philiponFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseApothicaire by Charles Philiponhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376368/apothicaire-charles-philiponFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseL'Escamoteur by Charles Philiponhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376297/lescamoteur-charles-philiponFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA vertical anatomical bisection of Charles James Fox, one half of him dressed as a Frenchman, and the other half an…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13960636/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseVieillesse by Charles Philiponhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376289/vieillesse-charles-philiponFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOld Woman with a Muff (second half 18th century) by French 18th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10019599/old-woman-with-muff-second-half-18th-century-french-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseLe Chevalier D'Éon, a man who passed as a woman: shown half in woman's, half in man's attire. Engraving.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13963504/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566941/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseCharles Vial de Sainbel by William Satchwell Leneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11501443/charles-vial-sainbel-william-satchwell-leneyFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseA votre tour: Calmez par un regard anodin by Charles Philiponhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378192/votre-tour-calmez-par-regard-anodin-charles-philiponFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseA salesman selling booklets on self-surgery from a knapsack in the street. Coloured lithograph by C. Philipon, 1829.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13964956/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Woman wearing a Veil, ca. 1785 – 1795 by german master of the second half of the 18th centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953478/image-face-person-classicFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseLa Vénus antique à sa toilette (first half 19th century) by Louis Gustave Thiebauthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787961/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9525935/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView licensePortrait of Raphaelle Peale (1st quarter 20th Century) by Previously attributed to Charles Willson Pealehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129570/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHenry Plumptrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11503198/henry-plumptreFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563589/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseHonble. Willm. Rowley Esqrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493011/honble-willm-rowley-esqrFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592045/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseAn eye specialist (Monsieur Macaire) trying to convince a patient to spend more money on treatment. Coloured lithograph by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13956945/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man png holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591959/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseCelui-ci feint de savoir by Charles Philiponhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376364/celui-ci-feint-savoir-charles-philiponFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591973/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licensePortrait of the Frankfurt Banker Johann Georg Leerse, 1749 by jean-marc nattierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938589/portrait-the-frankfurt-banker-johann-georg-leerse-1749-jean-marc-nattierFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9510353/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseMr. de Robert Macaire Restaurateur (1836) by Honoré Daumier, Edouard Bouvenne, Aubert and Charles Philiponhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10038942/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591963/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licensePortrait-bust of a Man (2nd half 17th century) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151517/portrait-bust-man-2nd-half-17th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license