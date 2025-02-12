Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartmanvintagepublic domainillustrationcrowdJouissance Paternelle by Charles PhiliponOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 842 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2168 x 3088 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseL'Escamoteur by Charles Philiponhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376297/lescamoteur-charles-philiponFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licenseJouissance Maternelle by Charles Philiponhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376377/jouissance-maternelle-charles-philiponFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseDel'orgéat pour un rhume? by Charles Philiponhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376311/delorgeat-pour-rhume-charles-philiponFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770662/vacation-packages-instagram-story-templateView licenseApothicaire en pharmacien by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375312/apothicaire-pharmacien-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770663/vacation-packages-instagram-post-templateView licenseApothicaire by Charles Philiponhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376368/apothicaire-charles-philiponFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916764/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseCelui-ci feint de savoir by Charles Philiponhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376364/celui-ci-feint-savoir-charles-philiponFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916753/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseA votre tour: Calmez par un regard anodin by Charles Philiponhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378192/votre-tour-calmez-par-regard-anodin-charles-philiponFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916665/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseDer Kinderarzt by Fritz Schönpflughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378236/der-kinderarzt-fritz-schonpflugFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770666/vacation-packages-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe East London Hospital for Childrenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439747/the-east-london-hospital-for-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people applauding with joyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900740/diverse-business-people-applauding-with-joyView license"Words of comfort"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424452/words-comfortFree Image from public domain licenseRearview of diverse people hugging each otherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912810/rearview-diverse-people-hugging-each-otherView licenseThe fortune teller by Denis Auguste Marie Raffethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376687/the-fortune-teller-denis-auguste-marie-raffetFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people applauding with joyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900700/diverse-business-people-applauding-with-joyView licenseClinique du Docteur Robert-Macaire by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375360/clinique-docteur-robert-macaire-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseRearview of diverse people hugging each otherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912972/rearview-diverse-people-hugging-each-otherView licenseL'Oculiste by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378149/loculiste-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916833/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseLes Hydropathes: Deuxième Traitement.- Immersion, Submersion et Contorsion! by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375916/image-cartoon-face-woodenFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916582/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseWoman bringing food to a man in bed by Charles Joseph Traviéshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376839/woman-bringing-food-man-bed-charles-joseph-traviesFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLa Chirurgie sans Chirurgien by Charles Philiponhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376303/chirurgie-sans-chirurgien-charles-philiponFree Image from public domain licenseAerial view of diverse people stacking hands in the middle remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927633/aerial-view-diverse-people-stacking-hands-the-middle-remixView licenseThe Out-patient's Room in University College Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414176/the-out-patients-room-university-college-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916714/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseL'Arrivée Du Convalescenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429481/larrivee-convalescentFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916576/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseMan asking a woman for some food by Charles Joseph Traviéshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376837/man-asking-woman-for-some-food-charles-joseph-traviesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927733/business-people-are-joining-hands-together-remixView licenseIn the children's hospital at Christmashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407043/the-childrens-hospital-christmasFree Image from public domain license