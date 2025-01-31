Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecartoonfacebookpeopleartmanpublic domainillustrationMedaling People at the Coronation by Robert SeymourOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 739 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3584 x 2208 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMcLean's Monthly Sheet of Caricatures, No. 24 by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376793/mcleans-monthly-sheet-caricatures-no-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding pencil, education paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954296/man-holding-pencil-education-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licenseFrankenstein's Creating Peers by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376754/frankensteins-creating-peers-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMcLean's Monthly Sheet of Caricatures, No. 22 by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376746/mcleans-monthly-sheet-caricatures-no-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding pencil, education paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954803/man-holding-pencil-education-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licenseMcLean's Monthly Sheet of Caricatures, No. 27 by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376750/mcleans-monthly-sheet-caricatures-no-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseJohn Bull in a State of Excitement by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376810/john-bull-state-excitement-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseWeekly reading Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444909/weekly-reading-instagram-post-templateView licenseA True Sign of the Times by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376747/true-sign-the-times-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815771/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseSudden Breaking Up Of A Consultation: Weighty Arguments on both sides! When Doctors disagree, Who shall Decidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429209/image-face-book-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseWonderful Operation by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376744/wonderful-operation-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain license3D couple reading at library editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397251/couple-reading-library-editable-remixView licenseMcLean's Monthly Sheet of Caricatures No. 20 by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376794/mcleans-monthly-sheet-caricatures-no-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseCholeraphoby by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509590/choleraphoby-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseBook club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444947/book-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Dreadful Attack Of "Presidential Fever" In The U. S. Senatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509467/dreadful-attack-presidential-fever-the-senateFree Image from public domain licenseKids reading book, space education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783346/kids-reading-book-space-education-editable-remixView licenseFortifying Against the Cholera by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509565/fortifying-against-the-cholera-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract education background, cow-headed student remixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7606059/abstract-education-background-cow-headed-student-remixed-mediaView licenseA London Board of Health Hunting After Cases Like Cholera by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509570/london-board-health-hunting-after-cases-like-cholera-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916601/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseVoyage et conduite d'un moribond pour l'autre monde by Caroline Naudethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376247/voyage-conduite-dun-moribond-pour-lautre-monde-caroline-naudetFree Image from public domain licenseReading club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202697/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Man Wot Don't Pay His Taxes by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376745/the-man-wot-dont-pay-his-taxes-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseThey Who Have Ears To Hear, Let Them Hear by John Collierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345458/they-who-have-ears-hear-let-them-hear-john-collierFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseThe Political Influenzahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426914/the-political-influenzaFree Image from public domain licenseKids reading book png, space education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11780935/kids-reading-book-png-space-education-editable-remixView licenseThe Two Happiest Men Alive: A Friend in need is a Friend indeed by William Heathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375810/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781894/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licensePhlebotomising John Bull by Sharpshooterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376808/phlebotomising-john-bull-sharpshooterFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791404/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseThe National Political Mad-House: Puck (to Physicians of the International Medical Congress at Washington). -Gentlemenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11430024/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain license