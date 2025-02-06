Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonfacebookpersonnewspaperartmanvintageBurkiphoby by Robert SeymourOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1114 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2576 x 2392 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBusiness podcast instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998854/business-podcast-instagram-post-templateView licenseDoctor Pizzaro administering to his patients!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406793/doctor-pizzaro-administering-his-patientsFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness podcast instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14432343/business-podcast-instagram-post-templateView licensePatent-Medizinenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429370/patent-medizinenFree Image from public domain licenseWinning strategy Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427883/winning-strategy-instagram-story-templateView licenseWoman bringing food to a man in bed by Charles Joseph Traviéshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376839/woman-bringing-food-man-bed-charles-joseph-traviesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness growth Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427905/business-growth-instagram-story-templateView licenseMan telling two women of his way to avoid cholera by Charles Joseph Traviéshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509569/man-telling-two-women-his-way-avoid-cholera-charles-joseph-traviesFree Image from public domain licenseCEO mode on Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825432/ceo-mode-facebook-post-templateView licensePharmacist preparing medicinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377148/pharmacist-preparing-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16999208/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait eines Cholera Präservativ Manneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377218/portrait-eines-cholera-praservativ-mannesFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14439131/inspirational-quote-poster-templateView licenseLe Gros Lot ou les Étrennes imprevues by Achille Louis Martinethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376197/gros-lot-les-etrennes-imprevues-achille-louis-martinetFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825387/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseWonderful Operation by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376744/wonderful-operation-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14439152/inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseL'Agréable attente...! by Eugène Lamihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377588/lagreable-attente-eugene-lamiFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14439117/inspirational-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseMon cher, je ne puis nous inscrire que pour le mois prochain by Chamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377675/mon-cher-puis-nous-inscrire-que-pour-mois-prochain-chamFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseLe Docteur. -Pour des coliques, e'est bien simple...une ordonnance de non lieux!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429544/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseWonderfully mended: should't sic have known you again by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404844/wonderfully-mended-shouldt-sic-have-known-you-again-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness podcast instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14432362/business-podcast-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Invalid Lodger or: How To Follow A Prescriptionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428211/the-invalid-lodger-or-how-follow-prescriptionFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781894/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseFour girls!: how did it happen?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511537/four-girls-how-did-happenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791404/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseLe Médecin de Dames by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378152/medecin-dames-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, man reading newspaper, Cezanne’s Father post-impressionist illustration, transparent…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229335/png-black-cezannes-father-post-impressionist-illustration-collage-elementView licenseLe mal de dent by Charles Aubryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426410/mal-dent-charles-aubryFree Image from public domain licenseMan reading newspaper phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391610/man-reading-newspaper-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA cure for drowsiness, or, A pinch of cephalic by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425359/cure-for-drowsiness-or-pinch-cephalic-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain licenseMan reading newspaper phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9392026/man-reading-newspaper-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEncore un Coup de Venthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377325/encore-coup-ventFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseDuo de seringues à baton mécanique entre deux époux dumarais by Achille Louis Martinethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376141/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791396/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseC'est pourtant bien fâcheux pour des jeunes-gens comme nous, d'en être déjà réduits à nous servir de ces petit…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377497/image-hand-face-peopleFree Image from public domain license