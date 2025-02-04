rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Phlebotomising John Bull by Sharpshooter
Save
Edit Image
dogcartoonanimalfacebookpersonartman
People walking on street paper craft editable remix
People walking on street paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612156/people-walking-street-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
John Bull & his new Doctor by Thomas Howell Jones
John Bull & his new Doctor by Thomas Howell Jones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414392/john-bull-his-new-doctor-thomas-howell-jonesFree Image from public domain license
Dog friendly hotel Instagram post template, editable text
Dog friendly hotel Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377175/dog-friendly-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doctor Sangrado curing John Bull of Repletion: with the kind offices of young Clysterpipe & little Boney by James Gillray
Doctor Sangrado curing John Bull of Repletion: with the kind offices of young Clysterpipe & little Boney by James Gillray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375637/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain license
People walking during Christmas paper craft editable remix
People walking during Christmas paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613620/people-walking-during-christmas-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Radical Quacks giving a New Constitution to John Bull.! by etcher George Cruikshank
Radical Quacks giving a New Constitution to John Bull.! by etcher George Cruikshank
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375206/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain license
Be a leader Instagram story template, editable text
Be a leader Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596854/leader-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Doctor Sangrado curing John Bull of Repletion: with the kind offices of young Clysterpipe & little Boney by James Gillray
Doctor Sangrado curing John Bull of Repletion: with the kind offices of young Clysterpipe & little Boney by James Gillray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429739/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
John Bull in a State of Excitement by Robert Seymour
John Bull in a State of Excitement by Robert Seymour
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376810/john-bull-state-excitement-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Britannia between Death and Doctor's: Death may decide, when Doctor's disagree by James Gillray
Britannia between Death and Doctor's: Death may decide, when Doctor's disagree by James Gillray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375597/image-hand-face-bookFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
McLean's Monthly Sheet of Caricatures, No. 24 by Robert Seymour
McLean's Monthly Sheet of Caricatures, No. 24 by Robert Seymour
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376793/mcleans-monthly-sheet-caricatures-no-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
A gouty patient having his pulse taken by a doctor; representing George IV's opposition to Catholic emancipation, and…
A gouty patient having his pulse taken by a doctor; representing George IV's opposition to Catholic emancipation, and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13956518/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
The Imposter, or Obstetric Dispute by George Cruikshank
The Imposter, or Obstetric Dispute by George Cruikshank
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375248/the-imposter-obstetric-dispute-george-cruikshankFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Mesmerism
Mesmerism
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11355889/mesmerismFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
John Bull about to be bled by three doctors; representing Britain's budget manipulated by the cabinet. Coloured etching by…
John Bull about to be bled by three doctors; representing Britain's budget manipulated by the cabinet. Coloured etching by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13954736/image-dog-paper-cartoonFree Image from public domain license
Realistic t-shirt editable mockup, casual apparel
Realistic t-shirt editable mockup, casual apparel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12480462/realistic-t-shirt-editable-mockup-casual-apparelView license
McLean's Monthly Sheet of Caricatures, No. 22 by Robert Seymour
McLean's Monthly Sheet of Caricatures, No. 22 by Robert Seymour
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376746/mcleans-monthly-sheet-caricatures-no-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain license
Happy retirement Instagram post template
Happy retirement Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13274239/happy-retirement-instagram-post-templateView license
The gouty George IV using tongs to pass his discarded wig to Wellington; representing the Duke's appointment to office as…
The gouty George IV using tongs to pass his discarded wig to Wellington; representing the Duke's appointment to office as…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13953769/image-cartoon-face-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Man wearing apron, creative cooking editable remix
Man wearing apron, creative cooking editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10210952/man-wearing-apron-creative-cooking-editable-remixView license
Medical Dispatch or: Doctor Doubledose Killing Two Birds With One Stone by Thomas Rowlandson
Medical Dispatch or: Doctor Doubledose Killing Two Birds With One Stone by Thomas Rowlandson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377658/image-face-book-birdsFree Image from public domain license
Dog walker poster template, editable text and design
Dog walker poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381438/dog-walker-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Doctors Cuchillo & Sangrado Prescribing for Britannia
Doctors Cuchillo & Sangrado Prescribing for Britannia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377219/doctors-cuchillo-sangrado-prescribing-for-britanniaFree Image from public domain license
Man wearing apron, creative cooking editable remix
Man wearing apron, creative cooking editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209563/man-wearing-apron-creative-cooking-editable-remixView license
The Two Happiest Men Alive: A Friend in need is a Friend indeed by William Heath
The Two Happiest Men Alive: A Friend in need is a Friend indeed by William Heath
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375810/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain license
Dog lovers poster template, editable text
Dog lovers poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7514917/dog-lovers-poster-template-editable-textView license
Dr. Arther & his man Bob giving John Bull a Bolus: Quacks from Church St by William Heath
Dr. Arther & his man Bob giving John Bull a Bolus: Quacks from Church St by William Heath
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375820/image-cartoon-papers-faceFree Image from public domain license
Dog & pet-friendly restaurants Instagram post template, editable text
Dog & pet-friendly restaurants Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500001/dog-pet-friendly-restaurants-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Three doctors converge around John Pitt, 2nd earl of Chatham, as their patient; representing the embarrassment of the failed…
Three doctors converge around John Pitt, 2nd earl of Chatham, as their patient; representing the embarrassment of the failed…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13965489/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Abstract education background, cow-headed student remixed media
Abstract education background, cow-headed student remixed media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7606059/abstract-education-background-cow-headed-student-remixed-mediaView license
Non, Mesdames et Messieurs! ... Je suis chirurgien dentiste et peintre d'enseignes by Gustave Frison
Non, Mesdames et Messieurs! ... Je suis chirurgien dentiste et peintre d'enseignes by Gustave Frison
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377548/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain license
Lesotho holiday event Instagram post template
Lesotho holiday event Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14569641/lesotho-holiday-event-instagram-post-templateView license
Downfall of Monopoly in 1800 (published 1800) by Thomas Rowlandson
Downfall of Monopoly in 1800 (published 1800) by Thomas Rowlandson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10028817/downfall-monopoly-1800-published-1800-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain license