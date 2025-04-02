Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagebackgroundhandfacebookpersonartmanvintageThe Physicians Friend by Charles WilliamsOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 879 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3080 x 2256 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361923/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn obese doctor acknowledging the favours of a French chef in his kitchen; denoting their complicity, the chef's food…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13962030/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseBonnell Thornton lying ill in bed, consulting three physicians and pointing out their inadequacies. Coloured etching…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13975396/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseThe gouty Prince Regent being helped on to his horse by Chinese assistants using an elaborate contraption outside the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13954226/image-horse-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, note paper, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361979/png-aesthetic-apple-blueView licenseDoctor Jukes pumping the stomach of Sir W. Curtis, several other aldermen wait to be operated on; representing the gross…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13956226/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA nonchalant doctor dancing a jig amidst unhappy patients in a decrepit hospital ward. Coloured etching by C. Williams, 1813.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13957835/image-dog-cartoon-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseA phrenologist in his consulting room, examining the head of a young man and dictating the results to his assistant while a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13967177/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseRealistic book cover editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543544/realistic-book-cover-editable-mockup-elementView licenseA thin, anxious patient consulting a doctor. Coloured etching by C. Williams, 1823.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13979961/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916601/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseAn ill man reluctantly taking his medicine. Etching by W.H. Brooke after R. Dagley.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14020038/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon Van Gogh png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705463/png-aesthetic-art-barberView licenseA doctor and his patient talking at cross purposes. Coloured etching by C. Williams, 1823.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13957141/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hand holding globe, environment collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642104/vintage-hand-holding-globe-environment-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseA veterinary surgeon and a blacksmith attacking dandies on velocipedes, in an attempt to preserve the use of horses as a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13978588/image-dog-horses-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn operator treating Ann Ford, a society lady, with "Perkins's tractors", for her venomous tongue. Coloured etching by C.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13961899/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, note paper, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362007/png-aesthetic-apple-blueView licenseCaricatures Parisiennes: Garde à vous No. 26: Il étoit temer (1700–1899)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775822/caricatures-parisiennes-garde-vous-no-26-etoit-temer-1700-1899Free Image from public domain licenseKids reading book, space education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11733987/kids-reading-book-space-education-editable-remixView licenseBoney's Trial, Sentence, and Dying Speech (published 1815) by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10033223/boneys-trial-sentence-and-dying-speech-published-1815-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain licenseKids reading book png, space education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11780935/kids-reading-book-png-space-education-editable-remixView licenseBonnell Thornton lying ill in bed, consulting three physicians and pointing out their inadequacies. Coloured etching…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13955667/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseRealistic book cover editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542715/realistic-book-cover-editable-mockupView licenseThe Two Happiest Men Alive: A Friend in need is a Friend indeed by William Heathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375810/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseKids reading book, space education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783352/kids-reading-book-space-education-editable-remixView licenseWilliam Battier and two officers of the Tenth Hussars having their heads examined by six phrenological practitioners.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13955025/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, note paper, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362010/png-aesthetic-apple-blueView licenseA smartly dressed woman examining the head of a military man. Coloured etching attributed to W. Heath, ca 1830.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13979746/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVinyl album cover editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577372/vinyl-album-cover-editable-mockupView licenseThe gouty King George IV relaxing before nine portraits chronicling his past extravagant styles of dress; representing the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13980664/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseThe gouty King George IV relaxing before nine portraits chronicling his past extravagant styles of dress; representing the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13967464/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseWellington and Peel in the roles of the body-snatchers Burke and Hare suffocating Mrs Docherty for sale to Dr. Knox;…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13970321/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license